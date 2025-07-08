David Archuleta Kicks off his ‘Earthly Delights’ tour with new EP

Instagram @davidarchie

We all know David Archuleta. IF not, in a nutshell, American Idol winner, went on a proselytizing mission for the LDS Church, returned home and has walked back into a stellar career, had a powerful moment coming out, and sharing about his journey and mental health… THAT GUY!

He’s kicking off another tour here starting in August and tickets are already on sale. Supporting his first new music in five years, and EP Earthly Delights, and as someone who covered his HUGE Christmas show in Salt Lake City just prior to the pandemic, I will let you know, he delivers quite a performance.

See below, click some ticket links, and think about what you have to look forward to.

On Earthly Delights, David explores the pleasures and pain of terrestrial life: the sweet indulgences of connection and heartbreak, sensuality and physicality. Innocent at the core, but now balanced and rounded by newfound flirtiness and sass, boldness and humor— he’s an embodied being of the earth, here to take in the full spectrum of what life has to offer, with courage, playfulness, and a beaming inner light.

David shares:

“I’m in my indulgence mode when it comes to giving into my sensuality. Something I always villainized before. There’s something sweet about being naughty. And it’s actually helped me to get in touch with more tender vulnerable parts of myself. So Earthly Delights is taking in the pleasures of what I always thought would keep me out of heaven. For the belief I always had of the hell and unhappiness I would experience for giving into my “carnal nature” of sexuality, which is the natural instinct of humans and even what leads to the source of life itself, here’s to a big F you to my old fears and embracing the sensual side and “earthly delights” of how good and rich it feels. It really is the source to life.”

And if you want to wet your whistle with some of his new work, look no further as here is a remix of Crème Brulée.

and Can I call you

David is also going to have for a set of dates

Earthly Delights Tour Dates

September (With the support of Alexandra John)

17 Phoenix, AZ Valley Bar

19 Salt Lake City, UT Rockwell at The Complex

20 Boise, ID Treefort Music Hall

22 Vancouver, BC Hollywood Theatre

23 Seattle, WA Tractor Tavern

24 Portland, OR Aladdin Theater

27 San Francisco, CA The Independent

29 San Diego, CA House of Blues

October (With the support of Rachael Bochner)

2 Austin, TX 3TEN ACL Live

3 Dallas, TX The Cambridge Room at House of Blues

4 Houston, TX The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues

6 Atlanta, GA Terminal West

8 Franklin, TN Franklin Theatre

10 Columbus, OH Skully’s Music Diner

11 Detroit, MI El Club

12 Toronto, ON The Mod Club

14 Pittsburgh, PA Thunderbird Music Hall

16 New York, NY The Gramercy Theatre

17 Philadelphia, PA The Foundry

