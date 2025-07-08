David Archuleta Kicks off his ‘Earthly Delights’ tour with new EP

Instagram @davidarchie
We all know David Archuleta. IF not, in a nutshell, American Idol winner, went on a proselytizing mission for the LDS Church, returned home and has walked back into a stellar career, had a powerful moment coming out, and sharing about his journey and mental health… THAT GUY!
He’s kicking off another tour here starting in August and tickets are already on sale. Supporting his first new music in five years, and EP Earthly Delights, and as someone who covered his HUGE Christmas show in Salt Lake City just prior to the pandemic, I will let you know, he delivers quite a performance.
See below, click some ticket links, and think about what you have to look forward to.
Related Post: Forget the Closet — David Archuleta Kicked Down the Whole Church Door
On Earthly Delights, David explores the pleasures and pain of terrestrial life: the sweet indulgences of connection and heartbreak, sensuality and physicality. Innocent at the core, but now balanced and rounded by newfound flirtiness and sass, boldness and humor— he’s an embodied being of the earth, here to take in the full spectrum of what life has to offer, with courage, playfulness, and a beaming inner light.
David shares:
“I’m in my indulgence mode when it comes to giving into my sensuality. Something I always villainized before. There’s something sweet about being naughty. And it’s actually helped me to get in touch with more tender vulnerable parts of myself.
So Earthly Delights is taking in the pleasures of what I always thought would keep me out of heaven. For the belief I always had of the hell and unhappiness I would experience for giving into my “carnal nature” of sexuality, which is the natural instinct of humans and even what leads to the source of life itself, here’s to a big F you to my old fears and embracing the sensual side and “earthly delights” of how good and rich it feels. It really is the source to life.”
And if you want to wet your whistle with some of his new work, look no further as here is a remix of Crème Brulée.
and Can I call you
David is also going to have for a set of dates
Earthly Delights Tour Dates
September (With the support of Alexandra John)
17 Phoenix, AZ Valley Bar
19 Salt Lake City, UT Rockwell at The Complex
20 Boise, ID Treefort Music Hall
22 Vancouver, BC Hollywood Theatre
23 Seattle, WA Tractor Tavern
24 Portland, OR Aladdin Theater
27 San Francisco, CA The Independent
29 San Diego, CA House of Blues
October (With the support of Rachael Bochner)
2 Austin, TX 3TEN ACL Live
3 Dallas, TX The Cambridge Room at House of Blues
4 Houston, TX The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues
6 Atlanta, GA Terminal West
8 Franklin, TN Franklin Theatre
10 Columbus, OH Skully’s Music Diner
11 Detroit, MI El Club
12 Toronto, ON The Mod Club
14 Pittsburgh, PA Thunderbird Music Hall
16 New York, NY The Gramercy Theatre
17 Philadelphia, PA The Foundry