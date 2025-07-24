If you still think of David Archuleta as the innocent-looking teen with the voice of an angel who stole America’s heart on American Idol, then get ready — because your favorite boy-next-door just got a whole lot bolder, braver, and more beautifully himself.

Back in 2021, David surprised fans when he came out as queer. Known for his deeply religious Mormon upbringing, it was a moment that sent shockwaves — not because people questioned his heart, but because they now saw just how much of it he had to hide. Rather than picking a label, Archuleta simply embraced the fluidity and complexity that so many in the LGBTQ+ community relate to. “I’m going to kiss a boy. I’m going to be flirty,” he once said in an interview — a refreshingly honest declaration from someone once seen as pop’s purest soul.

Fast forward to today, and Archuleta is stepping into the spotlight on his own terms. On Instagram, he just dropped the cover of his highly anticipated memoir Devout (Losing My Faith to Find Myself), set for release in February 2026. The book promises a candid and emotionally raw look at his life — from his American Idol days, to his experience as a closeted Mormon, to his powerful choice to leave the church and embrace authenticity.

Photo Credit: @DavidArchie

In an exclusive with People magazine, David opens up about the deeply personal journey that led him here. The memoir’s synopsis says it all: “a raw and powerful coming-out story,” highlighting the weight of fame, religious pressure, emotional abuse, and the strength it takes to simply live as yourself. Readers can expect reflections on his career, his father’s strict control, his three broken engagements, and his dark moments — including thoughts of suicide — all leading up to his hard-won freedom and joy.

But don’t worry — David hasn’t gone anywhere. While we wait for Devout to hit bookshelves, fans won’t have to go long without a dose of Archuleta. He’s releasing a brand new EP titled Earthly Delights, along with an accompanying tour. The new project is sensual, joyful, and adventurous — something David says he never would’ve explored before.

“Love, romance, flirtiness, sexiness. These were a lot of the earthly delights I was always too afraid to venture into,” he told Socialite Life. “And I feel like I really got to explore these topics in a writer’s way and for me, it was just very exciting.”

There’s something undeniably inspiring about watching someone reclaim their narrative — not just as an artist, but as a human being. David Archuleta’s journey is one of resilience, self-discovery, and reinvention. He’s no longer just the sweet, angel-voiced teen crooning “Crush” on your playlist. He’s a grown man, an openly queer artist, and a passionate creative who refuses to be anything but real.

Annual reminder that “Crush” by David Archuleta is still a banger. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/jEIt46nbJw — Tess Yocom (@TessYocom) June 29, 2025

So whether you’re a longtime fan, someone deconstructing their own religious past, or just in need of a little inspiration, Devout is one story you’ll want to hear — and Earthly Delights is the soundtrack you’ll want on repeat.

The Earthly Delights Tour is officially ON SALE 💛 Tickets are now live with a limited number of VIP packages available too. Can’t wait to hit the road with @AJAlexandraJohn and @rachel_bochner this Fall! https://t.co/aKpymmcoyG #EarthlyDelightsTour pic.twitter.com/Rks5MTQWVt — David Archuleta (@DavidArchie) June 13, 2025

A different Archie, yes — but the same passionate heart we fell in love with. And this time, it’s beating louder and freer than ever.

