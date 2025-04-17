David Archuleta + Muscle Tee: The Combo We Need

Who knew the desert could get this hot? David Archuleta is out here proving that festival season isn’t just about the music—it’s about the looks, the vibes, and yes, the gains. The “Crush” singer is showing off a whole new side of himself at Coachella, and we are so here for it.

Photo Credit: @davidarchie

Advertisement

Sporting a pair of short shorts and a muscle tee that perfectly highlights those sculpted arms (hello, biceps!), David is serving major summer thirst trap energy. Gone is the shy, soft-spoken Idol alum—this Archuleta is confidently strutting through the festival grounds, singing, dancing, and making hearts flutter with every flash of that cheeky smile.

Photo Credit: @davidarchie

RELATED: David Archuleta Turns Up the Heat with ‘Crème Brulée’—A New, Naughty Era Begins!

Advertisement

And the glow-up isn’t just physical. David recently dropped his latest album, Crème Brulée, a smooth, sultry collection that showcases a more mature, sexier side. The vocals? Heavenly. The vibe? Unexpectedly spicy. This isn’t just a rebrand—it’s a full-blown reveal, and fans (both OG and new) are eating it up.

Photo Credit: @davidarchie

The official music video for the title track is the cherry on top. Addictive, flirty, and just a little bit naughty, it’s got us all saying, “Get me a piece of that Crème Brulée!” Seriously—watch it once, and try not to swoon. We dare you.

Advertisement

Photo Credit: @davidarchie

And just when we thought he couldn’t serve another look, David switched it up with a new outfit that covers the legs a bit more—but gives us a delicious peek at his chiseled chest. Clearly, the man has been putting in serious gym time, and every inch of him is radiating confidence.

RELATED: Interview: Pop Star David Archuleta is Living His Best Queer Life!

Advertisement

With that baby face and a body that’s giving “I lift and I moisturize,” David Archuleta is the ultimate sweet surprise this festival season. He’s charming, he’s cheeky, and he’s not afraid to show off a little.

So if you see a crowd gathering at Coachella, chances are they’re not just there for the music. They’re there for David—and maybe, just maybe, hoping to get a taste of that Crème Brulée.