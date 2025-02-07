David Archuleta Talks New Single, Upcoming Memoir, & More

David Archuleta is stepping into his truth with confidence, and his latest musical endeavor is a testament to that journey.

On February 7, the pop star is set to unveil a soulful and electrifying reinterpretation of George Michael’s iconic anthem, “Freedom,” coinciding 35 years after Michael first introduced the song in 1990. With unparalleled vocal depth and contemporary artistry, Archuleta breathes new life into this timeless classic, honoring its spirit of empowerment and individuality while making it resonate with a new generation.

Produced by Grammy-winning powerhouse Phil Lawrence, who has crafted hits for the likes of Bruno Mars, Adele, and CeeLo Green, this release reflects Archuleta’s deep admiration for Michael, an artist whose music has taken on new meaning for him since coming out.

“When I came out, George’s music spoke to me in a way I had never felt before,” Archuleta shares. “I could feel his struggle, his longing for freedom, and I craved that same liberation. Covering Freedom is deeply personal for me. ‘Heaven knows I was just a young boy, didn’t know what I wanted to be’—that line alone captures so much of my journey. From being thrust into the spotlight as a teenager to now reshaping my identity in the public eye, this song feels like an anthem for my own evolution. I hope to share that same spirit with today’s generation.”

Although Archuleta gained national recognition as the runner-up on American Idol Season 7 in 2008, his musical journey began when he was 10 years old, winning the children’s division of the Utah Talent Competition and later becoming the Junior Vocal Champion on Star Search. Following Idol, he made a dazzling debut with his breakout single Crush, and over the years, he continued to evolve as an artist, releasing a series of acclaimed albums including The Other Side of Down (2010), Postcard in the Sky (2017), and Therapy Sessions (2020).

Instinct recently caught up with Archuleta to talk more about “Freedom,” as well as other upcoming projects such as new tour dates and his highly anticipated memoir. He also reflected on his personal journey of growth and self-discovery since coming out as queer, stepping away from the Mormon Church, finding spirituality in festival culture, and embracing Pride.

Check out the full video interview below.

David Archuleta…

