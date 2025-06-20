It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No, it’s David Corenswet in his tighty whities—and just in time to remind us that Superman is flying back into our lives this July. While the world counts down the days until James Gunn’s Superman hits theaters, the internet is collectively revisiting that scene from Netflix’s Hollywood where Corenswet strips down into a crisp pair of white briefs and quite literally saves us all from a bad day.

Before he was cast as the ultimate all-American hero, Corenswet gave us 1940’s charm with a whole lot of versatility as Jack Castello—a hopeful actor turned very stylish male escort. In a particularly unforgettable scene, he shyly undresses in a hotel room, all bashful glances and chiseled glory. Honestly? It was giving Clark Kent with a dash of “please pause and rewind.”

Photo Credit: Netflix | Hollywood

David Corenswet might’ve flown under the radar for a while, but let’s not act brand new. From his roles in The Politician to Look Both Ways, and most iconically in Hollywood and Pearl, this man has proven he’s more than just a handsome face—though yes, that face does look like it was carved by Kryptonian gods. His resemblance to Henry Cavill had fans buzzing from the jump, but there’s something about Corenswet’s unique blend of charisma and sweet awkwardness that makes you think, “Yeah…he is Superman.”

While David’s past roles have dabbled in LGBTQ+ themes (The Politician had him suggestively bisexual, and Hollywoodhad its fair share of queer drama), the actor himself has kept his private life just that—private. And while speculation always flies faster than a speeding bullet, we’re not here to label—we’re here to thirst respectfully.

New look at David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman pic.twitter.com/U4CSjlw4z5 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 20, 2024

So if you’ve been on the fence about seeing Superman this summer (maybe because the last few DC outings had you skeptical, or you’re still easing back into theaters post-pandemic), consider this your cosmic sign. Watch it “for the plot.” And by “plot,” we absolutely mean David Corenswet in a cape, tights, and hopefully, just once more… briefs.

David Corenswet as Jack Castello in ‘HOLLYWOOD’ (2020) pic.twitter.com/MWJ8AwHzeN — David Corenswet Files (@dcorenswetfiles) September 9, 2024

Clark Kent could never.