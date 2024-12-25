David Corenswet is Here, and He’s Super-Sized for Superman!

Superman is making a comeback with David Corenswet stepping into the role of the ultimate superhero in a movie directed by James Gunn called Superman: Legacy. His resemblance to Henry Cavill had fans rooting for him, especially after his performances in Netflix’s Hollywood, The Politician, Look Both Ways and also in Pearl. However, there was some doubt about whether he could bulk up for the role, given Superman’s iconic physique—after all, who could forget Henry Cavill running in the rain with his bare chest on full display?

Thankfully, the trailer was released after months of waiting, and Corenswet did not disappoint! The 31-year-old actor looked absolutely super wearing his Superman costume (even with the bloody nose). Looks like he’s even got the innocent look as Clark Kent down to a Tee!

Prior to the trailer’s release, Corenswet was seen packing a huge punch with his beach package! The newest superman looked absolutely smoking in a tight pair of black swim trunks—and he looks just as great in his Superman costume! Whether Corenswet is slaying a slimmer bod or flexing it thick, one thing is for sure–the man is packing it big.

So how did David get into shape in time for saving the world? Celebrity fitness trainer Paolo Mascitti spoke with GQ to spill all the deets, telling the magazine that he started training Corenswet five months before shooting began where the actor went up from 200 to 240 lbs. With 6,000 calories required of Corenswet, Mascitti found it realistically (and also unseriously) humorous for Corenswet to be adding cereals into his supposedly strict diet–but hey, it all worked out in the end!

“He is Superman. James Gunn is amazing at casting people, and this guy [Corenswet] was born to be Superman. Ask any cast or crew member, David is the nicest guy, and I think, the perfect Superman.”

Mascetti even shared a couple snaps of Corenswet “work[ing] his ass off” and flexing his seriously huge biceps post-workout. I mean, if you had your doubts before, let these pictures prove that Corenswet is definitely ready to get into that blue and red costume!

The actor has been known to star in two of Ryan Murphy’s shows—Hollywood and The Politician—where the actor showcased his acting chops and his versatility as an artist, so it was no surprise that with a face like Corenswet, he was meant to fly high as one of the most well-known superheroes–The Man of Steel himself.

The 6’4″ stunner graduated with a Bachelor’s of Fine Arts Degree in Drama from Juilliard, which the actor has been putting to extensive use since coming into Hollywood. He has the face of an old Hollywood star, and now, he has the body of a superhero! Throwing it back to a 2019 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Corenswet shares that it has been a life-long dream of his to become the Man of Steel:

“[…] my pie-in-the-sky ambition is definitely to play Superman. I would love to see somebody do an upbeat, throwback [take on Superman]. I love the Henry Cavill dark and gritty take, but I would love to see the next one be very bright and optimistic,”

If you’ve seen both The Politician and Hollywood, you know Corenswet brought queer and sexually fluid roles to life in both of Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series with so much heart and authenticity. His chemistry with his romantic leads was off the charts, and it felt like the kind of representation that really mattered. Now, as he steps into the role of Superman, which he hopes to make “brighter and optimistic,” it’s a pretty inspiring reminder to the queer community that heroes can look like us, love like us, and remind us that hope and courage belong to everyone.

Superman is expected to hit theaters worldwide through Warner Bros. Pictures on July 9, 2025, with its U.S. release following on July 11, 2025, in IMAX. Starring alongside David Corenswet’s Superman, Rachel Brosnahan will take on the role of Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult will step into the iconic villainous role of Lex Luthor. The film will also mark the debut of the DCU’s Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.

Watch the trailer here: