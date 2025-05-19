David Geffen Splits from 32-Year-Old Husband Without Prenup

Retired music mogul and mega-billionaire David Geffen, 82, is officially single again after calling it quits with his 32-year-old husband David Armstrong—also formerly known as go-go dancer and model Donovan Michaels. The two were married for just two years, and Armstrong filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences.

Advertisement

Here’s the kicker: there was no prenup.

That’s right—no legal safety net for one of the richest men in entertainment. Geffen, whose net worth is estimated at a jaw-dropping $9 billion, could’ve been looking at a messy split. But don’t expect Armstrong to suddenly be rolling in billions.

Thanks to California’s property laws, Geffen’s massive fortune—most of it tied up in stocks, investments, and equities—is considered separate property. Translation? Armstrong isn’t walking away with half of DreamWorks. Or the yachts. Or the Malibu mansions. But he is getting something out of the deal.

Advertisement

According to TMZ, Geffen will be footing the bill for Armstrong’s legal fees and paying spousal support—for one year. That’s because California law entitles a spouse to support for half the length of a short-term marriage. So after two years of wedded bliss, Armstrong gets twelve months of support. The exact amount wasn’t listed in the court documents, but with Geffen’s financial clout, even a modest sum could still mean a very cushy year.

RELATED: Rumors Say Media Mogul Tied The Knot With Hot Model

And who exactly is David Armstrong? Let’s just say, he’s had a few different names along the way. In 2014, he danced under the name Brandon Foster in Florida. Then, he reinvented himself as Donovan Michaels during a modeling stint in New York between 2016 and 2017. By the time he entered Geffen’s orbit in 2020—as his personal trainer—he was back to using his real name.

Advertisement

Photo Credit: @donovan_michael

Despite the 50-year age gap, the pair kept things pretty low-key. They got married in 2023 in an ultra-private ceremony with just two other couples in attendance. But in 2021, Geffen made their relationship Instagram-official with a rare photo of the two of them smiling on a speedboat—an unexpected hard launch from someone as famously private as he is.

Advertisement

For most of their relationship, they stayed under the radar. No red carpets. No big joint interviews. Just quiet luxury, Geffen-style. Which makes the news of their split all the more intriguing—especially considering the missing prenup.

Geffen, of course, is no stranger to the spotlight—or to keeping his private life under wraps. He’s been a towering figure in the entertainment world for decades, helping launch the careers of music legends like Nirvana, Guns N’ Roses, and Joni Mitchell. After stepping away from the industry, he leaned into mega-wealth status: buying up art, real estate, and floating around the Mediterranean on a $400 million yacht.

Advertisement

And now? He’s back to sailing solo.

While Armstrong might not be retiring to a private island anytime soon, he’s definitely leaving the relationship with more than he started with—plus a whole lot of attention. His rise from Florida dancer to billionaire’s husband has been anything but boring.

As for Geffen, he’s likely unfazed. With a lifetime of headline-making deals, powerhouse friendships, and quiet influence, a discreet divorce is just another chapter in his already legendary story.

No prenup? No problem—when your billions are locked in stocks and your breakup comes with a yacht-sized buffer.

REFERENCE: TMZ, Page Six