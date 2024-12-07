What’s New with Hot Couple David Perre and Andrew Dubry

Influencer, entrepreneur, and all around hotties David Perre and Andrew Dubry are the co-owners of Crush Nightclub in Dallas, the “newest LGBTQIA+ bar in Dallas.”

The last time we caught up with David and his husband Andrew, was back in 2020 when the two were four years down the relationship road after first meeting on Grindr–lucky–and talked about how they they were able to respectfully maintain a sexually open relationship.

“In our prior couplings we both wished we were sexually open. So when we decided to take our relationship to that level we had lots of communication and made sure we both knew what each other expected and set up boundaries to ensure we would always respect one another and always continue to communicate.”

Fast forward to January of 2023, David and Andrew decided to spend the rest of their lives together by tying the knot in Arizona. David posted precious moments from their wedding on his Instagram and captioned the post:

“No combination of words can depict emotions felt in this day. To relish in the love and joy together with loved ones has filled my heart. I’m so grateful.”

The couple celebrated their eighth anniversary this August, sharing their love, joy, toned abs, and chiseled chest with followers through posts featuring some of the most enviable couple thirst traps imaginable. This year, they embarked on an exciting new journey as proud owners of Crush Nightclub, an LGBTQIA+ hotspot that officially opened in May. Adorned with neon lights and disco balls, the club has quickly become a go-to destination, hosting lively weekly events and parties that celebrate LGBTQIA+ fun in Dallas!

Both Andrew and David are generous when it comes to sharing cheeky posts of their hard work from the gym, so it’s no surprise that the two also opened an OnlyFans account to share even more of their hot assets *wink*. Fun fact, they’re actually part of the top 1% of the subscription-based platform. They also have a joint Instagram and X account. You really do not want to miss out on the latter if you want to see some full-frontal, uncensored, and free fun, but if you’re willing to shell out more, the full videos are up on their OnlyFans account.

If there is one thing we can take away from talking to them about love four years ago that is still applicable today, David says:

“Don’t search for it. Just focus on yourself and loving you first and when you meet the one you will know and it will just happen without effort. Don’t settle for something just because you feel alone & remember when you do meet that special person that relationships aren’t easy and the key to a successful one is through a lot of communication, respect, comprising & loving with all you have.”

If you’re from Dallas or if you’re visiting, Crush is open from Tuesday to Saturday from 8 pm to 2 pm and on Sundays from 4 pm to 2 am. You can get your tickets here.