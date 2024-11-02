Carson Twitchell “help[s] gay men…”

“…build lean muscle by coaching sustainable habits, without steroids.”

Carson Mitchell is the CEO and trainer of VersFit, a training program that helps gay men–hence the “vers” in Versfit–”gain lbs of lean muscle in 90 days without steroids” through their mobile app. In spite of being an app, the program promises to be personal where you can actually check-in with your trainer to keep up-to-date with your progress.

The fitness trainer grew up in Orange County, California where he immersed himself in athletic endeavors and piano. He initially went to Brigham Young University, a private institution that follows the Church Education System (CES), which bans same-sex dating. So when Twitchell was discovered to be in a relationship with his boyfriend, he was expelled from the university just two semesters falling short of graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts.

Carson has worked as a performer, dancer, singer–you name it and he’s done it. It was during his time as an artist that he realized the importance of fitness and health to his career so he quickly put his muscles to good use and started a journey that made him look and feel like his best self.

“Practice integrity with your diet and exercise: the fewer corners you cut, the better you look and feel!”

As a former athlete and a dancer, an ACL tear was not something Carson’s thought he’d have to suffer through. Fortunately, his resilience helped him transition into the health and fitness industry where he developed his skills for interpersonal relationships and exercise techniques. At the time, Carson left NYC and moved to Chicago where he helped clients transform into their best selves as their instructor. Eventually, he learned how to train clients more strategically and specifically towards their desired goals.

Carson currently has almost 80K followers on Instagram where he posts proof of his fitness expertise, and with all of his experiences and injury, the 6’1″ stunner has developed a more in-depth understanding of what it means to balance safety, exercise, and diets. It’s admirable to see that even though he has already achieved such an impeccable body, the fitness and health expert is still an advocate for body dysmorphia, writing on his blog:

“I think I’m most excited to shed light on what is achievable without the use of steroids, so that i (and anyone who cares to join me) may develop more clear and realistic expectations for aesthetic possibilities, and break the internal cycle of body dysmorphia born of unrealistic expectations. 🫶🏻”

On his Instagram, Carson posts body positivity and affirmation messages for his followers to see:

“All you (or anyone else) can ask of you is for you to do your best. Period. It’s ok if today’s best is not quite as good a yesterday’s best, because growth is never linear. So put down your impossible expectations of yourself, and be kind to yourself. 🥹 One day, one hour, one moment at a time… your power is right now. 🫶🏻”

If you’re interested in seeing how Carson can help you achieve your weight goals, and check out the fruits of his labor *wink*, you can visit his website right here.

In the meantime, go check out Carson’s hottest posts on Instagram where he shows off his chiseled body:

