There’s a certain kind of magic that comes from a show daring to do something no one else had done before. And for Dawson’s Creek, that moment came wrapped in corsages, awkward glances, and something called the “Anti-Prom.”

Originally airing in 2000 during the show’s third season, the “Anti-Prom” episode wasn’t just teen drama gold—it was revolutionary television. At a time when LGBTQ+ storylines were still rare (and often sidelined), Dawson’s Creek gave viewers a tender, brave, and deeply human moment by letting Jack McPhee (Kerr Smith) go to prom with the date he wanted: another boy.

Let’s rewind to the premise. Dawson (James Van Der Beek), Joey (Katie Holmes), and Andie (Meredith Monroe) decide to throw an “Anti-Prom” after Capeside High’s prom committee takes issue with Jack’s guest, Ethan (played by Adam Kaufman). Yes, the school balks at the idea of two boys attending together—and that’s all our gang needs to break the rules in the name of love and friendship. Joey and Dawson navigate their usual whirlwind of feelings, Pacey (Joshua Jackson) continues his slow heartbreak, and Andie tries to hold it all together. Meanwhile, Jack and Ethan quietly steal the spotlight.

That episode—and Jack’s storyline—resonated deeply with viewers, especially queer teens who, at the time, had so few people to look up to on screen. When Jack finally shared the first ever male-male kiss on American network TV, it wasn’t sensationalized. It was soft. It was sincere. It was history.

In a 2019 interview, Kerr Smith reflected on the moment: “We were the first ones to do that,” he told TooFab. “It was a crazy experience back then… look at every single show now, it’s pretty amazing.” And he’s right. Flash forward to 2025, and gay characters kissing on screen isn’t groundbreaking anymore—it’s expected. It’s normalized. And that’s because shows like Dawson’s Creek laid the groundwork.

Behind the scenes, it was showrunner Kevin Williamson—who at the time wasn’t publicly out—who envisioned a queer character in the heart of the show. Jack’s arc became a powerful tool not just for representation, but for visibility. Greg Berlanti, the series’ openly gay executive producer, helped shape the story into something authentic and affirming.

“I remember calling up everybody I respected and said, ‘Hey, should I do this?’” Smith recalled of taking on the kiss. “It was intense. I’m glad we did it. It was part of history.”

And it was. Dawson’s Creek received GLAAD Media Award nominations in 1999 and 2000 for Outstanding Drama Series—and Jack’s kiss with Ethan lives on in pop culture memory as a beautiful, bold first step.

In a media landscape that now celebrates queer love stories on a global scale, it’s important to remember where it all started. For many, that moment wasn’t just about representation. It was a lifeline. A glimmer of hope. A promise that things would change.

And they did.