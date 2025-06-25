Days of Our Lives Makes History with 2nd Big Gay Wedding!

Instead of Days of Our Lives, the whole “these are the gays of our lives” joke has some truth to it, huh?

On Tuesday, June 24, the long running soap opera featured the wedding of Paul Narita and Andrew Donovan. According to Chicago Pride, airing the same sex wedding this week was meant to coincide with the 10-year anniversary of gay marriage being made legal across America.

The source also noted the nuptials between Paul and Andrew is actually the second gay wedding in Days of Our Lives history. How’s that for inclusivity? I see you, writers/producers…

Christopher Sean (who plays Paul) and Colton Little (who plays Andrew) have been a part of the iconic soap opera for many years now. Sean has appeared from 2014 to 2018 & 2023 to present and Little joined the cast in 2023. Here’s hoping this historic moment stands the test of time, especially when considering Days of Our Lives debuted on television in 1965!

Colton Little tells The Advocate: “I’m an openly gay actor in real life and getting to portray a gay character on a show like this, especially one where we’re getting married, that’s something I never imagined as a kid. When Ellen DeGeneres came out, a family member said, ‘That’s disgusting,’ and it broke my heart. Before I even knew anything about my sexuality, I knew I was different. Later, as an actor, I had to decide, do I closet myself to get more roles? But I couldn’t hide who I am. Being authentic is the most powerful thing I can do. I think now more than ever, it’s amazing that we’re still telling these stories. It’s really important.”

This website claims 1,700,000 people tune in daily for Days of Our Lives. That’s an honest number of viewers, if true. I remember watching soap operas with my grandmother when I was a fledgling gay. I can’t help but to think I could have come to terms with my sexuality quicker if I saw stories like this one on TV.

Where else have you seen these Days of Our Lives hotties?

Christopher Sean appeared in You and Hawaii Five-0 and voiced Nightwing in Gotham Knights. Colton Little appeared in NCIS: Origins and 9-1-1: Lonestar. Should their marriage on Days of Our Lives be their biggest claim to fame, well, that’s a legacy worth talking about – if you ask me.

Do you watch Days of Our Lives? Did you catch the big gay wedding on Tuesday? Do you think Paul and Andrew will live happily ever after, or confront the typical continuous bullshit that happens on soap operas? Comment all your thoughts and let me know!