‘Death of a Salesman’ Roars Back to Life on Broadway

Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman has returned to Broadway with stunning force.

This 2026 revival does not feel like a dusty classic pulled off a shelf. It feels alive, urgent, and painfully relevant. At the Winter Garden Theatre, director Joe Mantello has stripped away the museum glass and delivered a production that feels raw, immediate, and emotionally devastating.

This is not a polite revival.

It is bold, bruising, and deeply human. Mantello turns Miller’s great American tragedy into something urgent and electric—a story about ambition, disappointment, and the lies families tell to survive.

Nathan Lane gives one of the finest performances of his career as Willy Loman.

He is heartbreaking as the aging salesman clinging to old dreams and fading illusions. Lane finds both the bluster and the fragility in Willy, showing a man who has spent his life selling success and is now watching the fantasy collapse around him.

Laurie Metcalf is just as extraordinary.

Her Linda is not soft or passive. She is fierce, funny, exhausted, and quietly furious. Metcalf gives Linda enormous strength, turning her into the emotional backbone of the play.

Christopher Abbott brings real pain and volatility to Biff.

His performance is sharp, restless, and deeply wounded. Ben Ahlers is equally strong as Happy, giving the younger brother just the right mix of charm, need, and sadness.

But one of the production’s biggest revelations is Joaquin Consuelos, making an impressive Broadway debut as the younger Biff.

Consuelos is a breakout.

He brings warmth, confidence, and youthful hope to the role, filling the flashback scenes with energy and light. His younger Biff is bright, athletic, eager, and full of promise—the golden boy his father always believed he could become.

That is what makes his performance so moving.

Consuelos gives Biff an innocence that makes the character’s later heartbreak even more painful. He captures the hunger of a son desperate to be admired and the easy confidence of a boy who still believes the world is his.

The contrast between Consuelos’s hopeful young Biff and Abbott’s damaged older version is one of the production’s most devastating strengths.

It gives the play its emotional punch.

Consuelos does more than impress. He deepens the tragedy.

This is a remarkable Broadway debut and the arrival of a major new talent.

This Death of a Salesman is thrilling, heartbreaking, and unforgettable.

Death of a Salesman

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