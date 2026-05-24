Jason Momoa Has the Internet Talking About His “Big Balls”

Jason Momoa is once again proving that nobody rocks rugged, chaotic-hot energy quite like him. The actor recently shared poolside moments online that had fans appreciating his relaxed dad bod era, but let’s be honest, social media’s attention drifted south almost immediately. Very south.

The internet practically launched a full investigation into the visible bulge situation happening beneath his swimwear, with comment sections instantly descending into thirst, chaos, and Olympic-level observation skills.

Jason Momoa in “On the Roam” pic.twitter.com/gLRm39Antr — Men Celeb Updates (@MenCelebUpdates) May 21, 2026

One fan wrote, “that’s not just balls that’s the whole Hawaiian islands down there,” while another simply stated, “His balls are BIG AF.” Subtlety died within seconds.

Other comments included, “Hot damn did you see that bulge and that tent damn,” and “He’s so big… everywhere.” Honestly, the collective inability to focus deserves scientific study at this point.

Dad Bod? More Like Daddy Bod

Ever since starring as Aquaman, the actor has become one of Hollywood’s most refreshing examples of realistic attractiveness. Momoa has openly embraced a less hyper-ripped physique over the years, and fans genuinely seem to love him more for it.

Because sure, superhero abs are fun, but there is something deeply powerful about a giant tattooed man confidently existing poolside without looking like he dehydrated himself for six straight weeks beforehand. He’s also not shy when it comes to sharing his backside, and we love a confident king.

The actor’s current vibe feels very “hot guy who can chop wood, fix your motorcycle, and probably carry you through a hurricane.” That energy has always been part of his appeal.

Even when he is not actively trying to thirst trap the internet, it somehow still happens accidentally.

RELATED: Watch Jason Momoa Fight Colonizers in a Loincloth (You’re Welcome)

Momoa Is Busy, Shirtless, and Booked

While social media remains spiritually trapped in his swim trunks, Momoa himself has been busy doing pretty much everything.

The actor currently stars in the latest season of his HBO Max docuseries On the Roam, where he travels across the country meeting craftspeople, musicians, athletes, motorcycle builders, and artists carving out unique lives for themselves.

Jason Momoa performs a Red Hot Chili Peppers classic with his band ÖOF TATATÁ in Hawaii, 2026. pic.twitter.com/N6ptqwGIqQ — Rock Photography (@Photomusicrock) April 28, 2026

The series feels very Momoa-coded in the best way possible. Lots of wandering, lots of motorcycles, lots of intense eye contact while discussing craftsmanship.

He has also been sharing clips on Instagram showing off surprisingly impressive electric guitar skills while flexing arms the size of small tree trunks. Naturally, fans managed to thirst over both the music and the muscles simultaneously.

And the Hollywood schedule is not slowing down anytime soon.

Momoa is set to appear in the highly anticipated Supergirl, releasing June 26, as well as Street Fighter on October 16 alongside Noah Centineo and Orville Peck.

More Than Just Internet Thirst

Part of what keeps Momoa so universally loved is that beneath all the thirst comments and giant-man energy, he genuinely comes across as grounded and passionate.

He regularly uses his platform to advocate for environmental causes and proudly highlights his Hawaiian heritage online. Whether he is talking about protecting the planet, riding motorcycles across the desert, shredding on guitar, or accidentally causing a global bulge discourse, he still feels approachable in a way many celebrities do not.

And maybe that is why people stay obsessed with him.

Can you handle a workout like this? Jason Momoa shows off his strength and dedication in the gym pic.twitter.com/QPP54z4Bgt — oladokun kolapo ibrahim (@omo_olla) May 3, 2026

Jason Momoa does not look polished in a sterile Hollywood way. He looks lived in. Wild. Relaxed. Like someone who would absolutely cannonball into a pool holding a beer while still somehow looking like a Norse god.

Dad bod or not, the man remains ridiculously attractive.

Though next time, the internet may respectfully request slightly less distracting swimwear. Or maybe exactly the same amount.