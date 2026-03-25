A Democrat Just Won the District That Includes Mar-a-Lago

In a result that surprised many political observers, a democrat has won a special election in the Florida state House district that includes Mar-a-Lago, the Palm Beach estate owned by former President Donald Trump.

Emily Gregory, a local business owner and military spouse, defeated Republican candidate Jon Maples to represent Florida’s State House District 87. The victory gives Democrats a rare win in an area that has typically favored Republicans.

So how did it happen?

Here’s a breakdown of what led to the unexpected result.

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Why There Was a Special Election

The seat became available after former Republican state Representative Mike Caruso left office in 2025 to take a new role as Palm Beach County’s clerk and comptroller.

Caruso had previously won the district comfortably, so the vacancy triggered a special election to determine who would fill the position for the remainder of the term.

Special elections are different from regular elections in one important way: they usually have much lower turnout. Because fewer voters participate, the results can sometimes be less predictable.

That created an opportunity for a democrat candidate to compete in a district where Republicans normally perform well.

CNN: Democrats are winning local elections everywhere throughout 2025 and now throughout 2026, and they’re doing it all over the map. In ruby red states like Florida, in Georgia, in Mississippi, in Texas, in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The math speaks plainly as day. Democrats… pic.twitter.com/NIv3P9cLQ0 — Acyn (@Acyn) March 25, 2026

Who Ran for the Seat

The race came down to two main candidates.

Emily Gregory ran as the democrat candidate. She had never held elected office before but campaigned as a community-focused candidate who understood local concerns.

Her opponent, Republican Jon Maples, previously served as a council member in a nearby city. Maples also received an endorsement from Donald Trump earlier in the campaign, which could have helped him with Republican voters in the district.

Despite that support, the race remained competitive.

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Why This District Matters

State House District 87 includes parts of Palm Beach County and the area around Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s well-known Florida home.

In the 2024 presidential election, Trump carried the district by double digits, making it a challenging place for a democrat to win. Because of that political history, the special election drew attention from national political observers. However, both candidates focused less on national politics and more on local economic issues during the campaign.

Gregory emphasized rising costs of living, including housing and gas prices, arguing that affordability was one of the biggest concerns for Florida families.

REPUBLICANS NEED TO START PAYING ATTENTION “We’ve seen two special elections in pretty red districts flip from R to D. One of them being in Florida, in the district where Mar-A- Lago is situated. And then the Trump +11 district just flipped in a special election. The other one… pic.twitter.com/jV1uZXF6rW — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) March 25, 2026

What the Result Means

Gregory’s victory does not change the overall political balance of power in Florida. Republicans still hold control of the state House, state Senate, and the governor’s office. However, the win is still significant for Democrats. It adds to a series of recent democrat victories in special elections around the country.

In several states, Democrats have managed to flip seats that previously leaned Republican, often by focusing on economic concerns and voter turnout.

What Happens Next

Once sworn in, Gregory will represent approximately 180,000 residents in District 87.

Although the district includes Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property, Gregory said her priority will be the people who live in the area rather than national political figures.

The newly elected democrat has said she hopes to represent all residents in the district, regardless of political affiliation.

For now, the result stands as an example of how special elections can sometimes produce unexpected outcomes—even in districts with strong political identities.

REFERENCE: CNN