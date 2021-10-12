Denis and Donald Are Partners in Life and Business

The hashtags #couplegoals or #relationshipgoals might be somewhat overused in the grand scheme of the hashtag lexicon. But if there were ever two people that warrant one of those hashtags Denis and Donald might just be the ones. Together for 36 years and counting, the two men have spent more than half of their lives together. {The #1 song and movie the year they met: That’s What Friends Are For and Top Gun}

Their courtship and life together could be made into a rom-com it’s so sweet! They are legally married, in fact, they got married twice! A party bus filled with their family and friends embarked on a raucous road trip to Provincetown where they were first married. Since this was before it was legal in New York, and since both hunks are native New Yorkers, the 2nd wedding in NYC was inevitable once Marriage Equality was passed. Both come from loving, supportive families, so much so that – wait for it – even their moms are now best friends!

Partners in life – check. And in 2015 they became partners in business. Silber Fuchs NYC started modestly with a line of tees and has since grown to include caps, mugs, tanks, hoodies, and sweatshirts. Meaning ‘silver fox’ in German, customers look forward to “Getting Fuchs’d!” An almost four-decade-long relationship plus a successful business…is there nothing these two can’t accomplish? As they are our HOTTIE COUPLE WE STAN, we gave them our questionnaire so we can get to know a little more about them!

Names: Denis Kohler, 56 and Donald Muzio, 57.

Website/Social Media Handles: Instagram, sfnyc_dk and Donald1122

Where do you call home? New York, NY

How did you two initially meet and was it love at first sight? Donald: We met at a Halloween party in 1985. I was dressed as Cousin It from the Addams Family and Denis thought he was too cool to wear a costume. Neither one of us was out at the time and we were both still living at home. I pursued him and we started spending as much time together as we could. We thought we were being so secretive. When we finally told our friends, they responded with a resounding “Duh”.

What is your favorite thing to love about each other? Denis: That’s easy. We laugh at the same things. We have each other’s backs to the end. We support and encourage each other. And most importantly, we tell each other how handsome we are.

What was COVID like for the two of you? Did it bring you closer together? Donald: I really think it brought us closer together. Being together so long, we definitely know how to push each other’s buttons but there wasn’t a lot of button-pushing during this time. We did manage to give each other space when needed. We also got out a lot and took long walks with friends and our dog, Noah.

We both worked on our company, Silber Fuchs NYC, and wound up having our best year to date. Denis kept busy with his fish tank and 20 plants that he bought. Before covid, I think we had 3. Denis calls me the ‘TikTok chef’ since I started getting all my recipes there. If I can get all my instructions in a minute or less, I’m into it. And the minute something opened (movies, outdoor seating, museums) we were there.

What is the best advice you would give to anyone who is looking for love out there but hasn’t found it? Donald: First I want to say that I feel very lucky to have had half of our relationship without cell phones and social media. As much as I love them, they are very distracting (among other things). As someone who never really dated, I would say to stay open-minded. Don’t go on the very first impression. Find someone who wants the same things as you and hopefully, one day, you can both share a Netflix account. Soul mates do exist!

Denis: My advice to friends is that your person will probably show up when you least expect it. I certainly didn’t expect my Prince Charming to show up in a Cousin It costume at 18. When you find someone who sticks with you through the bad times and supports you at your worst, hold on.

RAPID-FIRE QUESTION TIME

What is your all-time favorite movie? Denis: Trolls, “who doesn’t love Bridget and her transformation into Lady Glitter Sparkles!? Donald: Jaws and The Exorcist, “I can’t choose but I know every word to both.”

Who is your biggest celebrity crush? That has changed over the years. Right now we are both into Luke Evans.

If you were stuck on an island for eternity, what music album would you want to have with you?

Denis: Madonna, her very first album!

Donald: Rumors, Fleetwood Mac

What does it mean to be featured as one of our Instinct Hottie Couples? At 57 years old, if anyone wants to call us a hottie couple, we’ll take the compliment.