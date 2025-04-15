Despite a #1 Song, Mika Had Complaints About His Sexuality

Imagine having one of the biggest records at the time and having to feel self-conscious that you’re “too gay.”

That was the reality for singer/songwriter Mika, real name Michael Holbrook Penniman Jr. Yeah, I can see why he went with the moniker Mika. His legal name doesn’t exactly role off the tongue.

He burst onto the music scene in 2007 with his song ‘Grace Kelly.’ While I can understand very few lyrics to the tune, it has withstood the test of time and has become an undeniable, iconic hit. ‘Grace Kelly’ peaked at #57 in America and was a top ten charter in dozens of countries.

Despite the notoriety, Mika divulges in a recent interview with I News that the start of his career wasn’t filled with well-deserved praises. He recalls several instances when American audiences, specifically, refused to play his music because it was “just a little too gay.”

He tells the source: “I think you wouldn’t be able to get away with some of those comments and articles today. I was accused of being brazen, but I think it was brazen homophobia. I’m 39 years old now, the world’s moved on, so I’m not afraid to say it. And it was such a waste of time.”

Worse yet, the former Grammy Award nominee felt compelled to address his personal life with the media due to constant scrutiny. He first came out as pansexual in 2007 before coming out again as gay in 2012 during an exclusive interview here at Instinct Magazine.

It’s not all doom and gloom, though, as Mika was able to continue a substantial career in music. Although he’s only notched two more entries on The Billboard Hot 100 in America, he’s released ten international hits that have propelled his six studio albums to commercial success.

His net worth is currently listened at $12,000,000, so it sounds like he took that homophobia and laughed all the way to the bank. And I say good for him!

According to Pink News, Mika currently hosts a competitive reality TV show – The Piano. The goal of the show is to find undiscovered piano players and the winner of each season gets to play a set at the Royal Festival Hall. Now that is a grand prize.

Also, I’d be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge his glow up…

Your Thoughts on Mika?

He’s certainly a generational talent. Are you a fan of Mika? Do you still jam to ‘Grace Kelly?’ Are you watching The Piano? How do you feel about the comments he received during the early days of his career? Comment and let me know all of your thoughts!

Sources: I News, Pink News