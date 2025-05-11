Devon Michael Sedrick’s “You Suck” Turns Petty Into Powerful

Devon Michael Sedrick is giving us the gift of audacious emotional clarity wrapped in a bop—and honestly, we’re better for it. His new single, “You Suck,” is a sonic eye-roll directed at every emotionally manipulative boss, ex, or energy vampire that’s ever tested your peace. It’s playful, cheeky, and just naughty enough to feel deliciously rebellious—like flipping someone off with a glitter-coated manicure.

“This song sparked from a situation I had at work where my supervisor would tell me that I was the best one minute, and scream at me the next,” Devon shares. “It was a chaotic, toxic environment. It was emotional whiplash nearly every day. It got to the point where even receiving a text from him gave me anxiety. He was sucking the life out of me.”

That raw honesty is at the heart of “You Suck”—a song that doesn’t just call out the mess but reclaims power from it. Devon isn’t here to stew in resentment; he’s serving up catharsis on a synth-pop platter. “It’s about acknowledging the suck and then letting it go,” he says. “People can suck sometimes, but it’s never about you. So why hold on to it?”

Devon Michael Sedrick is a genre-blending, soul-bearing indie pop artist turning emotional turbulence into sonic triumph. Raised in the loud, colorful chaos of a mixed-race Mormon household in Nampa, Idaho, Devon is the eldest of six kids with a Filipino mother and European father. His upbringing—equal parts noisy, nurturing, and non-traditional—infused his worldview with an appreciation for self-expression, vulnerability, and, yes, volume. “We were wild, loud, full of chaos and music,” he laughs. “Being raised in such a unique family, then coming out as gay and leaving the church, it all shaped how I view the importance of vulnerability and what it means to express yourself authentically.”

That eclectic background bleeds beautifully into his music, which nods to genre-defiers like Tash Sultana, Matt Corby, H.E.R., Rainbow Kitten Surprise, and Doechii. But it’s Devon’s DIY approach that really makes his sound stand out. When the pandemic hit and collaborations dried up, he picked up a looper pedal and became a one-man musical force. “I came here thinking I’d collaborate with other artists but then came covid. So, I picked up a looper pedal and started building songs layer by layer, on my own.”

The result is a deeply textured, intimate sound that captures the highs and lows of queer existence in a world that often demands we dilute ourselves. Devon isn’t interested in dilution. His broader body of work dives deep into the emotional muck—rage, shame, suicidal ideation—and emerges with songs that make space for healing and self-acceptance. “I’ve been unpacking my anger, and the parts of myself I’ve been ashamed of or felt the need to hide,” he says. “I want people to be able to explore and understand all parts of themselves, especially the hard parts.”

“You Suck” might be drenched in sass, but its message is serious. It’s a permission slip to stop tolerating the things that drain us. Devon knows this lesson well. “I have a tendency to stay in bad relationships too long,” he admits. “I always want to believe the best in people, but this song is a reminder to myself—and anyone else—that sometimes enough is enough.”

Beyond the music, Devon has a total vibe. He’s a frosting maximalist (“The ideal ratio is 1:1, or honestly, double the frosting”), a sun-chaser, and a surfboard-loving Aquaman wannabe who dreams of breathing underwater and chatting with marine animals. His most cherished possessions? His guitar and his board—two tools that, if stranded on an island, he swears would keep him more than content.

He names belonging, not perfection, as his idea of happiness. “There’s nothing like knowing that you belong. To have people who you know love you and who have your back.” And his life philosophy? Straight to the point: “You’re going to die anyway.” It’s morbidly freeing. “We’re all so worried, and stressed about what we do and what other people think, but we’re all going to die someday, everyone is going to forget us, so why not do exactly what you want?”

Exactly. Why not turn your burnout into a beat? Why not surf through heartbreak, shout your truth, loop it live, and lace it with a smile? Devon Michael Sedrick is out here doing all of that—and inviting the rest of us to stop settling, start singing, and maybe eat a little more frosting.

“You Suck” is streaming now wherever you get your music. Follow Devon on YouTube and Instagram for more beautifully raw, genre-defying gems that make healing look hot

