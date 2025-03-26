Did Jim Verraros ‘Turn It On’ 20 Years Ago?

Lights, Camera, Act Impressed: ‘Rollercoaster’ Turns 20

2024 was a landmark year for Jim Verraros. His original songs ‘Take My Bow’ and ‘Pyramid’ had the UK club scene bumping to sexy lyrics, sensual innuendos and pulsing beats. For longtime fans, it’s a far cry from the Golden Oldies he used to sing on American Idol. If you dial it back to 2002, Jim placed 9th during the inaugural season of Idol by singing classics like Nat King Cole’s ‘When I Fall in Love’ and The Commodores ‘Easy.’

Jim Verraros made history twice during his stint on reality television. He was the first gay man to compete on American Idol, and he was the nation’s first vocalist to unveil their debut album while publicly acknowledging his sexuality. ‘Rollercoaster’ was released on April 26, 2005, by Koch Records – now MNRK Music Group, the home of Snoop Dog, Kittie and KeKe Palmer. It would go on to spawn the Top 20 dance hit ‘You Turn It On.’

What the Critics Said:

“Stirs the beats into a simmering frenzy.” – Billboard

“One of my favorite albums of 2005.” – Instinct Magazine

“A blend of dance tracks, mainstream rock, and George Michael ballads.” – Out Magazine

“Entices you to listen deeper.” – The Empty Closet

“So dirty even Christina Aguilera would blush.” – The Advocate

“Thrives on glossy pop sensibility.” – The Houston Chronicle

“An infectious hit.” – Curve Magazine

‘Rollercoaster’ and Verraros’ behind-the-scenes journey on American Idol were recently chronicled in a bombshell article featured on Rolling Stone. Read all about it here.

Jim would like to invite the music scene to return to ‘Rollercoaster’ for its 20th anniversary celebration. The 11-track record can be found on Spotify, YouTube, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, Pandora and more. Take a listen to songs like ‘You’re Getting Crazy,’ ‘So Deep’ and ‘I Want You’ as they transport you back to a better time when making music was about having fun and living unapologetically.

Then get ready for a whirlwind 2025 as Jim embarks on his next journey: releasing his first full-length record since 2011.

The Gold certified singer states: “I’m more excited than ever to put music out today. With the incredible queer artists we have now, in a time where we need to be louder than ever, there’s no better time than to give the world a piece of your art.”

Be a part of the reintroduction of ‘Rollercoaster,’ and celebrate its 20th anniversary during the digital age by streaming the record on April 26, 2025. We’ll see you on Spotify!