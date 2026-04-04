Did You Know ‘Modern Family’ Fans Petitioned For the Gay Kiss?

When Modern Family premiered on September 23, 2009, it didn’t just introduce audiences to a hilarious extended family—it quietly reshaped what representation on mainstream television could look like.

Among its three family dynamics—nuclear, blended, and same-sex—Mitchell Pritchett and Cameron Tucker stood out as one of the most visible gay couples on primetime TV at the time. And over 11 seasons, they became more than just comic relief—they became cultural touchstones.

Meet Mitch and Cam

Mitchell, played by Jesse Tyler Ferguson, is a tightly wound, detail-oriented lawyer. Cameron, portrayed by Eric Stonestreet, is his larger-than-life partner from rural Missouri, whose background includes being a music teacher, football coach, and eventually a vice principal.

Together, they adopt their daughter Lily from Vietnam early in the series, with Cam initially taking on the role of stay-at-home dad. Their relationship evolves significantly over time—from long-term partners to husbands after same-sex marriage becomes legal in California during Season 5.

By the series finale, their family grows even more, as they adopt a son, Rexford, and prepare for a new chapter back in Missouri.

Yes, Eric Stonestreet Is “Openly Straight”

One of the most surprising facts for some Modern Family fans? Eric Stonestreet, who plays the flamboyant and lovable Cam, is not gay in real life. In fact, he has described himself as “openly straight.”

His journey into acting is just as unexpected. Growing up, Stonestreet dreamed of becoming a circus clown. Speaking to The Kansas City Star, he shared:

“I had parents, fortunately, who didn’t think I was weird. They thought it was funny and cute and encouraged me to do it. And I had a grandma who would make my costumes.”

That early love for performance clearly paid off.

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It Took a Petition for Their First Kiss

It’s hard to imagine now, but early on, fans noticed the lack of physical affection between Mitch and Cam.

In 2010, a Facebook campaign titled “Let Cam & Mitchell Kiss on Modern Family!” began circulating. Shortly after, the couple finally shared their first on-screen kiss—though it happened subtly in the background.

Even that small moment felt significant at the time, reflecting how far representation has come in just over a decade.

Their Story Was Inspired by Real Life

Some of Mitchell’s most personal moments in Modern Family were actually pulled from Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s real experiences.

In the Season 1 episode “Fifteen Percent,” Mitchell reveals he had to come out to his father three times before it fully registered. That storyline wasn’t random—it came directly from Ferguson’s own life.

In a 2011 interview with Out, he shared that he also had to come out to his father multiple times because it took time for the reality to sink in. The writers found the situation both meaningful and relatable enough to incorporate it into the show.

How Mitch and Cam Actually Met

Fans didn’t get to see the early days of Mitch and Cam’s relationship right away. When the series begins, they’ve already been together for five years.

Eventually, their origin story is revealed—and it’s surprisingly charming.

After Cam’s breakup with his ex, Pepper (played by Nathan Lane), a dinner party brings Mitch and Cam together. Mitchell is initially unimpressed, but things shift when Cam correctly guesses that Mitchell is acting out Casablanca.

From that moment, their connection clicks—and the rest is sitcom history.

It’s crazy that Cam and Mitch are ALWAYS on the same page. Get on the same page as your loved ones and watch #ModernFamily, presented by @Sprint! https://t.co/l8uEpBqt2Z pic.twitter.com/ETGZigcmrh — Modern Family (@ModernFam) March 31, 2018

A Historic Proposal and Wedding

Mitch and Cam didn’t just represent a loving same-sex couple—they made television history.

This #Pride month, we’re taking a look back at unforgettable moments. Cam and Mitch’s wedding still fills us with love. #LoveIsLove #ModernFamily ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 pic.twitter.com/n5d68TMnwF — Modern Family (@ModernFam) June 11, 2019

In Season 5, the two propose to each other in the episode “Suddenly, Last Summer,” and later marry in the season finale.

This marked a major milestone: Modern Family became the first American television show to feature both a proposal and a wedding between two gay main characters.

Would Cam Be Cast the Same Way Today?

Years later, conversations around representation have evolved.

On Ferguson’s Dinner’s On Me podcast, speaking to Modern Family co-star Julie Bowen, Ferguson reflected on whether Stonestreet would be cast as Cam in today’s TV landscape.

“I think if you ask Eric, he would say no. In fact, I know he would say no because we’ve had this conversation.”

Bowen added, “Not because he’s not wildly talented.”

Ferguson continued, “I just don’t think we’re in a moment right now where that’s the right choice… But at the same time, it’s tricky because he’s a part of pop culture history.”

Despite the discussion, Ferguson also praised his co-star, recalling how Stonestreet would often check in:



“He would always kind of check in with me to make sure he’s on the right track… And finally I was like, ‘You need to stop doing that ’cause you’re doing a really great job.’”

A Love Story That Still Holds Up

More than a decade later, Mitch and Cam remain one of television’s most beloved LGBTQ couples.

They weren’t perfect. They argued, overreacted, and occasionally embarrassed their entire family—but they also loved deeply, raised children together, and showed millions of viewers that queer relationships could be just as complex, funny, and meaningful as any other.

And that’s exactly why Modern Family still matters.