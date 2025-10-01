Is a Modern Family Revival Coming? Eric’s Jabs Have Us Guessing!

When you’ve spent over a decade making TV magic, your fans are going to want a reunion—whether you’re ready for it or not. And no one knows this better than the cast of Modern Family, whose social media shenanigans recently ignited a firestorm of fan theories, gossip, and a whole lot of playful banter.

While the rumors about a Modern Family revival might not be true (for now), one thing’s for sure: Eric Stonestreet is the MVP of teasing his castmates—and leaving us all on the edge of our seats, wondering what in the world is going on behind the scenes.

It all began with an innocent Instagram post by some of Stonestreet’s Modern Family co-stars: Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Julie Bowen, and Ed O’Neill, looking all too cozy together in a snapshot. The caption? A seemingly innocent “The Pritchetts Sept 27 2025.”

But to Stonestreet, that wasn’t just a sweet little reunion moment. Oh no, it was the perfect opportunity for some good-natured, tongue-in-cheek drama.

“Where is Sofia? Where is Ty? Did he die again!?” Stonestreet quipped in the comments. “Where is Arial? Sarah! Rico!? Nolan!?! Aubrey?! Is there drama behind the scenes? Are you all fighting!? Do you hate each other now? Wait. Where am I!? Why am I not there!? Did I snub you!? Did you snub me!? There MUST be SOMETHING going on!”

Stonestreet, who portrayed the lovable (and often hilarious) Cameron Tucker on Modern Family, didn’t hold back. After all, the reunion fever has been alive and well for a while now, and fans—bless their hopeful hearts—are always looking for any scrap of hope that their favorite sitcoms are coming back for more.

For context: Modern Family ended in 2020 after 11 successful seasons, but fans have long clamored for more, so much so that any hint of a return, no matter how small, gets the rumor mill turning. Last year, Ferguson himself stoked the flames after posting a behind-the-scenes photo on what appeared to be a recreated set from the show. Cue the frenzied speculation.

“That was on the set, and yes, we’re doing a sequel,” Ferguson joked during an appearance on The Talk. “I’m just kidding. I know, it’s something I can’t really talk about, isn’t that annoying? I know. I was on the set with some of my castmates. It’s not a reboot… is it a movie? I don’t know.”

We see you, Jesse. You can’t just drop a line like that and not expect the internet to spiral into chaos.

But it’s not just Stonestreet’s playful jabs or Ferguson’s coyness that has fans buzzing about Modern Family returning. Reboots and revivals have become the norm in recent years, with shows like Scrubs gearing up for their own comebacks (for better or worse, depending on your feelings about the trend). ABC even recently posted a pic of the original Scrubs cast back together for a table read in anticipation of its 2026 reboot.

And honestly, can we blame the fans? If the Pritchetts can’t get back together for an on-screen reunion, at least we can get these moments of hijinks and inside jokes from the cast—who, it’s clear, still have a lot of love for each other. But as for whether we’ll see Cameron and Mitchell back together anytime soon… well, that’s still very much up in the air.

So, will we ever get a Modern Family reunion? Only time will tell. But one thing’s for certain: Eric Stonestreet will be there with his hilarious, unsolicited commentary every step of the way, ensuring that if there’s any drama, it’s of the very best variety. And honestly? That’s the kind of content we all need right now.

Source: The Wrap