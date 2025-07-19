We’ve had an immigrant Superman, a woke Superman, and even a mustachioed CGI-erased Superman (we’re looking at you, Justice League Henry Cavill). But back in 2021, the DC Universe gave us a bold, colorful update: a bisexual Superman. Or more accurately, Superboy—but you get the point since he also takes on the mantle of Superman later on in his story.

In Superman: Son of Kal-El #5, Jon Kent, the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, officially came out as bisexual. Yep. The Man of Steel’s kid swapped out the usual save-the-world solo arc for something a little more… emotionally complex. His coming out wasn’t some blink-and-you’ll-miss-it throwaway panel either—it was tender, heartfelt, and revolved around his relationship with Jay Nakamura, a sweet, pink-haired journalist with a knack for speaking truth to power.

It was a moment that felt genuinely refreshing—like the DC Universe had finally cracked open a window, let in some fresh air, and said, “Hey, maybe truth, justice, and a better tomorrow includes everyone.”

To clarify: This isn’t Clark Kent’s storyline. This is Jon Kent, the next-gen Superman, taking up the mantle while Dad is off saving galaxies or whatever. The series, written by Tom Taylor with art by John Timms, hit shelves in November 2021 and became a cultural moment.

“So now it looks like not only is Superman now bisexual but Supergirl could have flown under the rainbow even more than we ever could have imagined.” — WGTC, about our SUPERCORP KISSED antics pic.twitter.com/FEwTjWx2l5 — jen 🏆🇳🇱 (@miawfc11) November 12, 2021

Naturally, some people weren’t exactly thrilled. Despite decades of Superman fighting everything from corrupt governments to intergalactic warlords, the real controversy—for some—was him dating a boy.

Among the loudest voices? Former Superman actor Dean Cain. You may remember him as the caped crusader in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman (which ran for four seasons starting in 1993 and featured lots of tights and even more hair gel). In a 2021 interview with Fox & Friends First, Cain accused DC of “bandwagoning,” saying,

“They said it’s a bold new direction. I say they’re bandwagoning… If they had done this 20 years ago, perhaps that would be bold or brave.”

Stop changing characters to fit woke agenda’ Dean Cain weighs in on Superman’s bisexual revelation pic.twitter.com/3IQkgmIRgj — GBN America (@GBNAmerica) February 19, 2024

DC’s own team, of course, had a much more inclusive and forward-thinking take. Jim Lee, DC’s chief creative officer and publisher, explained it like this:

“We talk a lot about the power of the DC Multiverse in our storytelling, and this is another incredible example. We can have Jon Kent exploring his identity in the comics as well as Jon Kent learning the secrets of his family on TV on Superman & Lois. They coexist in their own worlds and times, and our fans get to enjoy both simultaneously.”

Translation: The multiverse is big enough for multiple Supermen, and yes, some of them kiss boys. The sky hasn’t fallen. Krypton hasn’t re-exploded. Chill.

What makes bisexual Jon Kent so exciting isn’t just his sexuality—it’s the way his story expands the emotional range of superheroes. He’s not just here to throw punches; he’s here to ask tough questions, protect marginalized communities, and show that vulnerability isn’t a weakness—it’s a superpower.

Fans, by and large, loved it. The issue sold out quickly, and comic shops around the world stocked up on second printings. The cover featuring Jon and Jay sharing a kiss became an instant icon.

So yes, Superman/Superboy is bi. And that might cause a few pearl-clutchers to faint. But for the rest of us? It’s a long-overdue step toward a more inclusive, more colorful comic book universe. And to be honest—it’s also just really, really cute.