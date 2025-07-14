Move over, kryptonite—Superman’s biggest weapon might just be his… behind.

With an impressive $122 million opening weekend, James Gunn’s Superman has officially taken flight, beating projections and soaring past Jurassic World Rebirth’s $40 million. But aside from heart-pounding action, iconic characters, and a fresh take on the world’s most beloved superhero, fans seem equally captivated by another key feature of the film: David Corenswet’s super-powered derriere.

Photo Credit: @jamesgunn

The star-studded trio of David Corenswet (Clark Kent/Superman), Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), and Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor) recently joined director James Gunn for Buzzfeed’s famous Puppy Interview series, where adorable puppies weren’t the only things stealing hearts. Amid the chaos of squeals, licks, and laughter, the cast gave us juicy behind-the-scenes tidbits—and yes, some cheeky (pun intended) revelations.

this gentle giant 😭 pic.twitter.com/9pXElvG6o6 — david corenswet archive (@corenswetmedia) July 11, 2025

Naturally, the subject of Superman’s suit came up. Corenswet revealed with a grin–there’s no zipper on his costume…AKA no bathroom breaks. Once he’s in, he’s in. Brosnahan added that Lois Lane’s costumes, at least, had the practical advantage of multiple pockets. But it wasn’t long before the internet’s favorite question was asked: Is Superman’s now-viral backside real or CG-enhanced?

Photo Credit: @jamesgunn

With his trademark mischief, Gunn delivered the knockout line:

“That’s why I insisted on the enormous, overwhelming implants we gave to David—BUTT IMPLANTS.” Nicholas Hoult didn’t miss a beat: “And that’s also why you should watch it in 3D…” or better yet, 4D. Get the full experience!

babe wake up, the air ballet video just droppedpic.twitter.com/SM1wF2Uty8 https://t.co/1Ri79ODaKV — david corenswet archive (@corenswetmedia) July 11, 2025

Fans were already buzzing after red carpet glimpses and leaked stills hinted at Corenswet’s suit being, shall we say, perfectly contoured. But this playful confirmation (or is it?) from Gunn and Hoult has only added fuel to the fire. Social media has since exploded with appreciative memes, thirst tweets, and even an emerging fan campaign to give “Superman’s Butt” its own billing in the credits.

the way david corenswet is walking????? he KNOWS he’s hot pic.twitter.com/TFtCjCYu7y — Sarah (@sydglenx) January 28, 2025

While the cheeky comments made headlines, the Buzzfeed interview also showed just how electric the cast’s chemistry is off-screen. Corenswet and Brosnahan’s banter is effortless, and Hoult’s comedic timing as the film’s villain gives the trio an irresistible dynamic. That camaraderie undoubtedly contributes to the film’s success—and is making fans hungry for more.

work husbands pic.twitter.com/XoVGHDhYSN — david corenswet archive (@corenswetmedia) July 7, 2025

With a box office debut of $122 million and climbing, Superman is off to a heroic start. And while the movie delivers everything you’d want in a superhero epic—heart, action, iconic moments—it also gives us one important takeaway:

James Gunn’s Superman has both brains and brawn… and, according to the director himself, one very memorable behind.

REFERENCE: CNN