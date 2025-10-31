Don Lemon has found himself in controversy once again — this time over comments about Megyn Kelly that many are calling offensive and hypocritical.

Don Lemon Makes Questionable Comments

During an episode of his new podcast Clip Farmers, the former CNN anchor made a series of remarks about Kelly’s appearance that quickly went viral. While discussing “MAGA women,” Lemon was asked by one of his co-hosts if Kelly was ‘chopped,’ a slang term meaning unattractive.

Lemon responded, “I think she looks trans,” and went on to say the journalist “looks clockable,” a term often used to suggest someone could be identified as transgender. He added that Kelly was “too skinny” and wore “a lot of hairpieces and makeup.” His co-hosts ended the segment abruptly, saying, “Let’s end on that note.”

The clip spread rapidly across social media, drawing millions of views and widespread condemnation from viewers across the political spectrum. Many called Lemon’s comments cruel and out of line for someone who has long positioned himself as an advocate for inclusivity. One user summarized the sentiment online: “I was rooting for you.”

Lemon’s comments have reopened discussions about his past controversies. The 59-year-old journalist was fired from CNN in 2023 following multiple complaints of sexist behavior and inappropriate remarks about women. One of his most infamous on-air moments came when he declared that former GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley, then 51, was “past her prime.” Despite pushback from his co-hosts, he doubled down, telling viewers to “Google it.”

Lemon’s LGBTQ History

Throughout his career, Lemon has publicly aligned himself with LGBTQ advocacy. He came out in 2011 and has been outspoken about issues affecting the community. In a 2023 speech at the Son Awards, he condemned anti-transgender legislation, saying, “Nearly half of those bills target our transgender and nonbinary siblings.” He also defended transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney during the Bud Light controversy, asking, “So what if someone who is transgender drinks Bud Light? How does that affect you?”

Lemon’s latest comments are particularly striking in contrast to that history. Critics argue that his remarks about Kelly not only demean her personally but also reinforce harmful stereotypes about transgender individuals.

Lemon vs. Kelly

This is not the first time Lemon and Kelly have clashed. Earlier this year, he told Kelly to “get the f-ck out of here” after she commented on his husband, Tim Malone. He also previously called her a “troll” and a “racist” for criticizing Joy Reid after her MSNBC show’s cancellation.

Kelly, who hosts The Megyn Kelly Show, one of the top-rated news commentary podcasts in the U.S., has yet to publicly respond. But the backlash against Lemon shows no signs of fading — and for someone whose career has already been marked by controversy, this may be another blow to his credibility and reputation.

Lemon has since responded with a TikTok video claiming, “Sometimes a joke is just a joke. No one is more supportive of the trans community than I am.” Adding, “I am happy that the right is finally defending and standing up for trans people.” He even went on to say, “Thank you so much Don Lemon for being able to do that. I’m so happy that I got you guys to do that.”

Lemon also mentioned Kelly’s alleged past transphobic remarks saying that maybe he should apologize to the trans community instead.

“Perhaps I should apologize to the trans community instead because no one wants to look like Megyn Kelly.”

What do you think? Should Lemon have apologized for his comments rather than just responding?