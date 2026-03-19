Trump’s ‘We Support Gays’ Moment: Why Words Aren’t Enough

Recently, Donald Trump made some eyebrow-raising comments in an interview with YouTuber Jake Paul. The two got into a discussion about LGBTQ+ rights, and Trump made a point that raised a lot of eyebrows. In a strange moment, he said, “We support gays, but they throw gays off the buildings.”

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@donlemon One of Trump’s first sit-down interviews since the war with Iran began is with influencer Jake Paul. Thoughts? ♬ original sound – Don Lemon

The statement was meant to highlight the difference between LGBTQ+ rights in the U.S. and in countries like Iran, where being gay can lead to execution. But the way Trump said it came off as more of a “be grateful” moment, implying that LGBTQ+ people in the U.S. should stop complaining because things aren’t as bad as in some other countries.

The Problem with Trump’s “Support”

The issue with this is that Trump’s idea of “supporting gays” doesn’t exactly line up with his actions. During his presidency, his policies often worked against the LGBTQ+ community. From banning transgender people from serving in the military to supporting laws that would limit the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals, his record doesn’t show much support at all.

It’s easy to say “we support gays,” but when it comes to real action—like protecting LGBTQ+ rights, fighting for equality, and ensuring safety—it’s a different story. Trump’s history of backing harmful policies tells us he’s more about empty promises than actually improving the lives of LGBTQ+ people.

The “At Least We’re Not Iran” Argument: A False Comparison

Trump’s comment about how we should be thankful for not being thrown off buildings misses the point entirely. Yes, LGBTQ+ people in some countries face horrific violence, and that should never be ignored. But that doesn’t mean we should accept the challenges we face in the U.S. as no big deal just because things are “better” here.

LGBTQ+ people in America still face discrimination, harassment, and legal battles. Whether it’s being denied healthcare, facing violence, or seeing laws passed to limit our rights, our fight is far from over. Trump’s comparison is misleading because it makes it seem like as long as things aren’t as bad as some other places, we should just be quiet about our struggles. But that’s not how progress works.

Next, should women be “grateful” they have the right to vote just because, well, some countries don’t even give them that? It’s the same flawed thinking—just because things aren’t as bad as they could be doesn’t mean we shouldn’t keep fighting for better.

Real Support Means Action, Not Just Words

If Trump really supported LGBTQ+ people, his actions would match his words. True support means fighting for policies that protect us, backing LGBTQ+ rights in every area of life, and pushing back against hate. It’s not just about saying the right things when the cameras are on—you need to back it up with action.

Unfortunately, Trump’s record on LGBTQ+ rights shows the opposite. Instead of supporting meaningful change, his policies have made life harder for many people in the community.

The Bottom Line: Stop Expecting Gratitude

Trump’s comments about being grateful for not facing the same violence as LGBTQ+ people in other countries is not only insulting—it’s just wrong. Our fight for equality is about more than just survival. It’s about living freely, without fear, and having the same rights as anyone else. We shouldn’t be expected to be thankful for the bare minimum.

If Trump really wants to support LGBTQ+ people, he needs to stop making empty statements and start pushing for real change. Until then, his words don’t mean much.

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