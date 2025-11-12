Meet Donovan Fenton: The Hot Senator the Gays Want to Make Governor

Political thirst traps are not something we usually associate with New Hampshire — maple syrup, scenic foliage, and cozy winter vibes, maybe — but the internet has officially declared a new heartthrob in the form of state senator Donovan Fenton. And if fans have their way, he might just become the hottest governor in America by 2028.

Yes, it’s early. Yes, the election is years away. And yes, the gays are already campaigning harder than his entire staff combined. Democracy in action, baby!

RELATED: From Papi Juice to City Hall: Zohran Mamdani’s Bold Vision for LGBTQ+ New York

The Tweet That Sent the Gays Spiraling

Leave it to Twitter to make a mundane afternoon suddenly electric.

An account with the perfect name — “Boyfriends We Deserve” — posted a thirst-fueled plea for Fenton to run in the 2028 gubernatorial race. And they didn’t hold back, calling him:

“the hottest governor in history!!!!”

(That punctuation is accurate. Excessive. Dramatic. Correct.)

The replies were a chaotic playground of enthusiasm:

“Senator Fenton I will move back!!! Please!!!”

One commenter urged:

“Make your thirst productive, girls.”

And another offered the most universal gay sentiment of all:

“Goddamn.”

As new fans streamed into the comments demanding explanations like,

“Wait a min, how did I never learn about him before,”



the account cheekily replied:



“We gatekeep up here.”

But with the post going viral, the gate has officially been ripped off its hinges.

Fenton Reacts—And Becomes Even More Crushworthy

Instead of leaning into bravado or brushing it off, Fenton answered with exactly the kind of wholesome humility that melts hearts:

“Flattered. Terrified. Slightly blushing.”

He followed it up with a donation link, because a man who understands both humility and opportunity? Impeccable. Iconic. Governor material.

Who Is Donovan Fenton? A Quick Bio Before We Swoon Too Hard

Let’s step away from the thirst trap for a second and talk résumé.

Fenton, 36, grew up in Keene, New Hampshire, and still lives there with his wife and their three kids. Before joining the State Senate, he served in the New Hampshire House of Representatives, where he quickly built a reputation for being hands-on, approachable, and committed to community-focused policy.

In his current role, he has championed:

expanded childcare access

attainable housing initiatives

local business support

protection of public schools from political agenda-based interference

In short: he’s a serious legislator who actually puts in the work — which, let’s be honest, only adds to the appeal.

Fenton’s LGBTQ+ Record: Strong, Clear, and Consistent

While many politicians coast on vague statements during Pride Month, Fenton has consistently taken concrete positions. In June 2024, he posted a message emphasizing “love, diversity, and equality for all,” urging his followers to uplift marginalized voices.

But beyond gestures, he has taken action.

When Republican legislators pushed the so-called “parents’ bill of rights,” a proposal many feared would endanger transgender students, Fenton opposed it firmly. He pointed out that national anti-LGBTQ+ groups were attempting to influence New Hampshire policy and warned that hostility toward queer communities has been rising statewide and across the country.

He also backed the governor’s veto of an attempted book ban earlier in the year — a bill that would have severely limited access to LGBTQ+ and minority-authored literature. His support helped prevent what would have been an educational setback during a time when book bans have become a right-wing hobby.

Is He Running For Governor? The Gay Internet Thinks He Should

Here’s the twist: he hasn’t actually announced anything yet.

According to reporting from the Union Leader, Democratic leaders are encouraging him to enter the race. And, thanks to the viral tweet, he’s been forced to acknowledge the possibility — or at least acknowledge that the thirst surrounding him isn’t going anywhere.

The gays, however, are done waiting. They are already plotting imaginary campaign merch, planning road trips to New Hampshire, and practicing “Governor Fenton” in the mirror like it’s a line in a musical.