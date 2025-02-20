Alliances Are Shattered and Wigs Are Torn in ‘Drag House Rules’

Drag House Rules is going to be our new obsession. Calling all drag fans, reality TV lovers, and chaos aficionados—there’s a brand new show that promises to shake up the drag competition landscape in a way only queens can. Drag House Rules, a six-episode series set to premiere on OUTtv, is exactly the fever dream you never knew you needed. Think RuPaul’s Drag Race meets Big Brother with a splash of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, and you’ve got a concoction so dramatic, even Mother Ru might raise an eyebrow.

The premise is simple: Six Drag Race legends, one Dragula winner, and an ever-growing pool of secrets, betrayals, and near-fatal injuries. That’s right, honey, it’s all going down in a secluded manor where drama flows like glitter and alliances crumble faster than a broken nail in a lip-sync for your life. But what’s really at stake here? Oh, just a cool $100,000, with a prize package that may or may not come with terms and conditions that even the queens are too scared to fully understand.

The cast is a dream come true for any Drag Race fan who’s ever wanted to see their favorites throw down in a battle of wits, fangs, and baseball bats. Drag Race icons Jujubee, Manila Luzon, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Laganja Estranja, Rock M Sakura, and Tammie Brown are joined by Dragula queen Biqtch Puddin’ in what looks like a crossover event written by Satan himself (in the best way possible).

And boy, the drama doesn’t disappoint. The trailer gives us a sneak peek into the madness with queens dragging Silky across the floor (yes, that’s right), Rock kicking a crew member like she’s auditioning for a WWE match, and Jujubee crying to host Tony Moore, begging to “go home” while everyone else is busy breaking each other’s spirit with baseball bats. I don’t know what’s more shocking— the physical violence or the fact that Jujubee, Jujubee, is crying (we love you, queen, but what’s going on?).

Then there’s the voting. Ah yes, as in true Big Brother fashion, the queens take turns voting each other out, stirring up drama and paranoia faster than you can say “lip-sync for your life.” And it’s only a matter of time before the backstabbing reaches a level of betrayal worthy of a Real Housewives reunion special. The queens in this competition aren’t just fighting to win; they’re fighting to stay relevant—and with a prize that may be as dangerous as it is tempting, things are bound to get a lot messier.

But wait—did I mention the iconic Jasmine Masters makes an appearance? Because she does, and anything she touches turns to gold (or, more accurately, reality TV gold).

In short, Drag House Rules isn’t just a competition. It’s a full-on performance art piece where the stakes are high, the drama is absurd, and the queens may or may not end up in a medical tent by episode five. Watch it for the glitz, stay for the blood, sweat, and tears (hopefully not literal, but honestly, I wouldn’t be surprised).

Set your reminders, darling—Drag House Rules premieres February 21 on OUTtv. If you can’t handle the heat, stay out of the drag kitchen.

And remember, this house has rules—but they’re about to be broken in the most glorious, chaotic, glittery way possible.

Source: Entertainment Weekly