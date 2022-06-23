‘Drag Race Down Under’ Arrives This July on WOW Presents Plus!

The inaugural season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under brought shocking twists, the international debut of queen like Art Simone and Karen From Finance, and a finale that saw Down Under darling Kita Mean snag the title of “Down Under’s First Drag Superstar”! The second season of Drag Race Down Under is now poised to premiere on July 30th (on WOW Presents Plus in the US and select territories worldwide, day-and-date on TVNZ OnDemand and Stan in New Zealand and Australia). While the cast is yet to be unveiled, expect another spectacular crop of queens from Australia and New Zealand who are fully prepared to battle it out to become “Down Under’s Next Drag Superstar”!

In other international Drag Race news, the trailer for Drag Race France just dropped and showcases an absolutely spectaculaire inaugural season to come. The trailer showcases all of the dolls confirmed to be competing (the previously announced Elips, Kam Hugh, La Big Bertha, La Briochée, La Grande Dame, La Kahena, Lolita Banana, Lova Ladiva, Paloma and Soa de Muse) along with the dynamic judges panel consisting of actress and TV host, Daphné Bürki, and French DJ and LGBTQ+ activist, Kiddy Smile. Additionally, RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11 fashion dymano Nicky Doll serves as host of the inaugural season of Drag Race France alongside the two resident judges.

The Drag Race France trailer promises the same stunning talent and eye-popping runways that we have come to expect from RuPaul’s Drag Race, but with a “magnifique” flair (one queen even looks to be bringing actual fire onto the runway)! Drag Race France makes its splash on WOW Presents Plus on June 25th at 11am PT, followed by a weekly roll out every Thursday starting on June 30th and day-and-date with its local airing on France TV’s SLASH.

