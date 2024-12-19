Drew Starkey Talks About His Sex Scenes with Daniel Craig

Drew Starkey stars alongside Daniel Craig in this year’s critically acclaimed and widely praised film by Luca Guadagnino–Queer, which also marks the acting debut of Grammy-nominated singer Omar Apollo. The movie explores intense emotional and physical intimacy, featuring passionate scenes that push boundaries as the lead trio dives into raw, vulnerable territory. Starkey discusses the much-talked-about full-frontal scene with Craig, shedding light on whether he fully embraced the bold choice for the sake of authenticity in the film.

The film recently premiered nationwide on December 13 to generally positive reviews with critics praising Craig for his performance of William Lee who becomes infatuated with a young character, Allerton, played by Starkey. The film is largely imbued with passionate sex scenes involving Craig and Starkey and Apollo.

In an effort to maintain authenticity, the stars opted to go almost fully nude with Starkey admitting that he wore a prosthetic penis–a fair choice for any actor. Omar, on the other hand, has chosen to neither confirm nor deny the use of prosthetics for his acting debut.

Daniel Craig, who also chose to not go full frontal, defends the two stars by telling Time Magazine:

“They’re young. They’re young and beautiful.”

Performing such intensely passionate scenes was undoubtedly a challenge for the lead actors, given the physical and emotional vulnerability required—especially in a hot environment, both literally and figuratively. Imagine being sweaty and entangled in a steamy make-out session with none other than James Bond himself, all while cameras capture every moment!

For Drew Starkey, a young actor stepping into such bold territory, it could have been overwhelming. Earlier this year he admitted:

“You have to be vulnerable. You have to be open to these emotions…Fear is a good thing, creatively. It leaves you open, allowing more things in.”

He also revealed that the presence of intimacy coordinators made a significant difference and helped him to get into the groove of things, so to speak:

“We got to embarrass ourselves in front of one another—and have little accomplishments in the choreography with each other. That imbued its way into everything.”

