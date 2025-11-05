SANTOS BRAVOS: Meet Drew Venegas, The Out and Proud Artist in a Band

SANTOS BRAVOS is here to shake up the pop music scene. Boy band fans, brace yourselves. This all-Latin male quintet is ready to dance, sing, and serve—and they’re bringing something a little extra to the table. Not only are they breaking hearts, but also barriers.

A New Era in Pop Music: The Birth of SANTOS BRAVOS

Brought to life by Hybe, the Korean entertainment giant responsible for global superstars like BTS and KATSEYE, SANTOS BRAVOS has already stirred up some serious buzz. The group was forged through a reality competition, which played out over 11 weeks on YouTube, with 17 contenders vying for the coveted spots in this sizzling new ensemble. On October 21st, the world was introduced to the five members: Alejandro Aramburú from Peru, Kenneth Lavíll from Mexico, Gabi Bermúdez from Puerto Rico, Drew Venegas from the United States, and Kauê Penna from Brazil.

The Game-Changer: Drew Venegas’ Queer Representation

Unlike previous boy bands, SANTOS BRAVOS is carving out its own identity in more ways than one—queer representation, in particular, is front and center. Out and proud, Drew Venegas, a 25-year-old Mexican-American powerhouse, brings his full self to the group, making this not just another boy band, but an important moment in pop history.

Drew Venegas: A Queer Artist Breaking Barriers

Venegas isn’t new to the spotlight. Before joining SANTOS BRAVOS, he was already making waves as a backup dancer for the legendary Karol G, and he also spent time in Simon Fuller’s The Future X, a TikTok-based pop collective. But it was during his time with The Future X that Venegas publicly opened up about his journey as a queer man and his desire to show up fully as himself.

In an interview with Attitude back in 2022, Venegas shared, “I think for me, being a part of the LGBTQ community, it’s definitely important for me to be able to showcase my masculine side and my feminine side – showcasing that it’s ok to have both, because for me, that’s what makes me, me, it’s what makes me happy.”

For Venegas, authenticity is key. “It also spreads that positivity to the rest of the group, which makes them look at life in a different light and gives them a different perspective.” His openness is not just a personal victory; it’s a win for everyone in the LGBTQ community, especially in pop culture, where queer representation can still feel like a rare gem.

Overcoming Struggles: Venegas’ Journey to Self-Acceptance

But it hasn’t been all smooth sailing for Venegas. In the same interview, he reflected on his struggles with self-acceptance. “I’m gay. For me, it’s been a struggle—not a struggle—but I come from a background where I was athletic and played sports my whole life, so being in that scene and then switching up to this, which at this stage is a lot different to old friends, has I guess stopped me from being myself at some points, only because I didn’t want people to look at me in a different light,” he admitted.

It’s a sentiment many can relate to, especially those who grew up with traditional expectations placed on their identities. But being in SANTOS BRAVOS has changed everything. “But joining this group has really changed that whole perspective for me and allowed me to be true to myself.”

The Importance of Representation: How SANTOS BRAVOS Is Changing the Game

Now, Venegas doesn’t just get to be himself—he gets to be part of something revolutionary. While iconic pop stars like Ricky Martin were forced to keep their sexuality under wraps during their boy band days, Venegas’ journey stands as a testament to just how far the music industry has come. Queer representation is no longer an afterthought—it’s a deliberate, celebratory part of the fabric of pop culture. And Venegas is doing his part to make sure that queer fans know they are seen.

What’s Next for SANTOS BRAVOS?

While Hybe has yet to announce a tour or album, the anticipation is already palpable. After all, if KATSEYE is any indication, SANTOS BRAVOS will soon be filling social media feeds, radio airwaves, and—yes—arenas worldwide. There might even be a Gap commercial in their future, if they’re lucky.

The Anthem We’ve Been Waiting For: “O%”

In the meantime, fans can enjoy SANTOS BRAVOS’ first single, “O%”—a track that blends the infectious energy of K-pop with authentic Latin rhythms, all while adding a dash of queer joy. It’s a certified bop that’s destined to soundtrack your next dance party and maybe even inspire you to embrace your own unique blend of masculine and feminine energy.

More Than Just a Boy Band: A Movement

SANTOS BRAVOS is here, and they’re not just a boy band—they’re a movement. Whether you’re a fan of pop, Latin music, or just looking for some much-needed representation, this group is giving us everything we need, and more.

And if you think this is just another boy band—well, you might want to check your expectations. They’re rewriting the rules, one beat at a time.

