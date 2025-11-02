Joe Keery Donates $1 Per Ticket to LGBTQ+ Youth

Joe Keery may be best known for his role as Steve Harrington in Stranger Things, but he’s got a new gig that’s equally as cool—musician. Under the name Djo, Keery is currently on the road with his third studio album, The Crux, and he’s turning the spotlight on something bigger than his catchy synth-pop beats: LGBTQ+ youth.

Throughout his Another Bite Tour, Keery has committed to donating $1 from every ticket sold to The Ally Coalition (TAC), a charity that works to provide support and resources to young LGBTQ+ people facing discrimination. And while the pop-culture world might be all abuzz about his character arc (RIP to the Steve Harrington hair flip), Keery’s latest move speaks volumes about his genuine care for causes close to his heart.

Joe Keery Partners with The Ally Coalition

TAC, founded by music producer Jack Antonoff and his sister, fashion designer Rachel Antonoff, has spent years using the power of music and fanbases to support LGBTQ+ youth. In a heartwarming video posted on TikTok, TAC celebrated Keery’s contribution to the cause: “We had the privilege of speaking with @Djo before his last show of tour at The Greek Theatre in LA. Djo donated $1 per ticket sold to TAC on his Another Bite Tour in support of LGBTQ+ youth. We’re so grateful to Djo and his entire team for their support, and congratulations on an incredible tour.”

@allycoalition We had the privilege of speaking with @Djo before his last show of tour at The Greek Theatre in LA. Djo donated $1 per ticket sold to TAC on his “Another Bite Tour” in support of LGBTQ+ youth. We’re so grateful to Djo and his entire team for their support, and congratulations on an incredible tour ❤️ ♬ original sound – The Ally Coalition

Keery, ever humble, echoed that sentiment in his own words: “I support The Ally Coalition, and I’m happy to be a part of it and bring awareness to a safe space for people to I guess just be themselves.”

Growth, Change, and a Whole Lot of Music

While Keery’s Stranger Things fans know him as Steve, the lovable goofball-turned-surrogate big brother to the show’s younger cast, Djo is a different beast altogether. The 33-year-old musician has been making waves in the indie music scene, earning recognition not just for his music, but for how it resonates with fans on a personal level. From Roddy to his viral hit “End of Beginning,” Keery’s music has evolved alongside him.

In his TikTok video with TAC, Keery spoke candidly about the journey. “The tour has been fantastic. This is the end of the tour, these last 20-some-odd shows and it’s been a huge year filled with a lot of change and a lot of growth. It’s been a really special year for me. So hopefully the dollars help other people.”

Keery’s openness about his own personal growth is refreshing. It’s clear that his music, like his acting, isn’t just a job—it’s a space for self-expression and, in this case, for helping others.

A Community of Change-Makers

Keery isn’t alone in his effort. Other artists like Chappell Roan, MARINA, and Sabrina Carpenter have similarly used their tours to support LGBTQ+ causes. But it’s not just about donations—it’s about fostering a sense of belonging and solidarity. Whether it’s by supporting initiatives that provide mental health resources or simply using the platform to amplify LGBTQ+ voices, these artists are showing up in ways that make a difference.

Keery, for his part, is perfectly aligned with TAC’s mission to create safer spaces for queer youth. As he says in the video, “hopefully the dollars help other people.” It’s that type of thinking that helps shift the needle from awareness to action, and it’s a move that fans—especially queer fans—are bound to appreciate.

From Stranger Things to Real Life: A Full-Circle Moment

As much as we love Steve Harrington’s transformation from high-school heartthrob to reluctant babysitter (shout-out to that memorable mall-hair-slinging scene), it’s Keery’s off-screen actions that remind us why we really root for him. His willingness to donate to causes that matter—and the open way in which he speaks about it—brings a deeper layer of relatability to his public persona.

And with the upcoming release of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, it’s clear that Keery’s place in pop culture is cemented. But whether he’s on screen as a lovable ’80s high schooler or on stage as a musician, it’s his heart for the LGBTQ+ community that’s truly unforgettable.

In the end, it’s not just about rocking out or landing a major role. It’s about making a real, tangible impact. And with every dollar donated and every fan inspired, Keery’s proving that you don’t have to choose between the two.