Due To Redistricting, Rep. Ken Calvert Could Represent Palm Springs

Yes, it is true. One of the gayest cities in the world can very soon have one of the most homophobic congressmen representing them.

It has not happened YET. There is still time to make sure this does not happen. Republican Kenneth Stanton Calvert is the U.S. representative for California’s 42nd congressional district serving since 1993. The district is part of the Inland Empire of Southern California. According to Metrosource,

“Thanks to redistricting, the sitting representative will see his constituency shift from a ruby-red slice of California’s Inland Empire to a more diverse mélange of voters. In addition to Palm Springsians, residents of Rancho Mirage and Palm Desert will have the opportunity to kick Calvert to the curb.”

You may not have heard of my GOP opponent, Ken Calvert. But here’s what you need to know: He’ll always put Trump and himself over our community. He voted to overturn the 2020 election results, and in turn, end our democracy. Like and RT to help me stop him. — Brandon Mosely (@Mosely4Congress) December 16, 2021

Why do we not want this douchebag in Congress, again? Well, for starters his legislative scorecard from the ACLU is abysmal, matching the ACLU’s position once out of eight votes. It gets worse, according to On The Issues, here are some more examples of his voting record:

*voted YES on Constitutionally defining marriage as one-man-one-woman.

*voted YES on Constitutional Amendment banning same-sex marriage.

*voted YES on banning gay adoptions in DC.

*co-sponsored amending Constitution to define traditional marriage.

Why does Ken Calvert oppose the Equality Act? bc he doesn’t really believe in LGBTQ equality. He’s: ❌ Voted to allow landlords to kick out LGBTQ tenants

❌ Voted against LGBTQ people serving openly in the military

❌ Supported a Constitutional amendment to ban gay marriage pic.twitter.com/Kiz11eGTab — Will Rollins (@WillRollinsCA) December 30, 2021

There’s more:

*rated 7% by the ACLU, indicating an ant-civil rights voting record.

*rated 0% by the HRC, indicating an anti-gay-rights stance.

*rated 28% by the NAACP, indicating an anti-affirmative-action stance.

*voted with the now-disgraced, twice-impeached, one-term former President Trump 96.8%

Tom McClintock and Ken Calvert both suddenly in serious trouble. I am loving today. Oh and Calvert is all sorts of corrupt and dirty. He’s like Dana Rohrabacher. Maybe even worse. — GiancarloC 🇪🇸🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺🏳️‍⚧️ The Jackal 🎮💾💻 (@GCarini85) December 20, 2021

Californians, you can do this, you can get Calvert out! All you have to do is VOTE!

Sources: Metrosource