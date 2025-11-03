Duncan James Finds New Love with Hunky Stripper Alexandre Roque

Move over, heartbreak — it seems that Duncan James has found a new spark, and this time, it comes with a bit of flair. The British singer and former Blue heartthrob, who has been navigating the emotional tides after splitting from his Brazilian boyfriend Rodrigo Reis, is now reportedly dating Alexandre Roque, a hunky dancer, actor, and personal trainer.

Oh, and did we mention Roque has some serious moves? We’re talking about Forbidden Nights, a Chippendales-esque show designed to make queer hearts skip a beat.

From Heartbreak to Honeymoon Phase

While it’s only been two months since Duncan and Rodrigo called it quits after six years together, it looks like love (or something like it) is back on the horizon for Duncan. According to The Sun, the new couple is still in the early days of their romance, but they’re already giving off some seriously cute vibes. “Alex went to the Hollyoaks party with him and they looked to be obsessed with each other,” a source revealed. Can you say adorable?

Hollyoaks Party: Where the Magic Happens

For those who don’t follow the drama of the British soap scene, Hollyoaks is the place to be, and clearly, Duncan and Alexandre were more than happy to make their debut. If there was any doubt about how obsessed they are with each other, Duncan made sure to share a snapshot on his Instagram stories from the event, featuring Roque, drag queen Danny Beard, and actress Ruby O’Donnell. (A very gorgeous cast, if we do say so ourselves.)

Duncan James’s New Chapter: Music, TV, and Romance

Now, before we get too carried away with the love affair, let’s take a minute to appreciate the background. Duncan, best known for his pop career with Blue, has always been a favorite of fans. But lately, he’s been diversifying his portfolio — from his acting role on Hollyoaks to his appearance on Celebrity Hunted, Duncan is clearly keeping busy.

And now, he seems to have a new distraction in the form of his dreamy dancer beau, who just so happens to have a few other talents up his sleeve. Alexandre Roque isn’t just a performer — he also has some acting chops and was a part of a magic act on Britain’s Got Talent in 2023. Seriously, is there anything this guy can’t do?

The End of an Era: Duncan’s Split from Rodrigo

As for Duncan’s former relationship with Rodrigo, it wasn’t a bad breakup — just a chapter that had come to an end. In August, Duncan shared a post about his “summer of growth,” a clear nod to the end of his six-year relationship with Rodrigo, which had become the stuff of Instagram legend. The couple, once inseparable, unfollowed each other in the midst of the split, signaling that it was time to move on. Sources close to Duncan noted that while breakups are never easy, he’s been leaning into his music with Blue as a form of self-care.

Still, moving on hasn’t meant abandoning love, and Duncan seems to have found something new to smile about with Alexandre. After all, who wouldn’t be swooning over a dancer who can not only make hearts race but also pull off a magic trick or two?

As their story unfolds, we’ll be watching closely. It’s early days yet, but if there’s one thing we know for sure, Duncan James and Alexandre Roque are giving us all the couple goals we never knew we needed. Just don’t get too distracted, Duncan — that Blue anniversary tour is right around the corner!

Source: The Sun