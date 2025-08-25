Duncan James + Rodrigo Reis Reportedly End Six-Year Romance

Another celebrity relationship bites the dust, but this one has a twist—it’s about growth, healing, and, of course, a sprinkling of sun-soaked Instagram posts. British singer and actor Duncan James, best known for his time in the boy band Blue, has reportedly called it quits with his boyfriend of six years, Brazilian flight attendant Rodrigo Reis. The split, though seemingly amicable, has all the hallmarks of a chapter turning in the most Insta-perfect way possible.

The couple, who met at a gig in Belgium in 2018, had always been relatively low-key about their relationship—something we all respect in a world of TMI overload. However, the days of sharing heart-eyed selfies and vacation snaps appear to be over. Gone are the days of those adorable #CoupleGoals posts, replaced instead with a rather reflective Duncan James, who recently shared a carousel of photos capturing his “growth” and “quiet healing” over the summer.

“Summer 2025 – a season of sea, sun, and soul-soothing magic 💫 Grateful for family, friends, and adventures that filled my heart. From quiet healing to laughter under golden skies, and neon lights … this chapter was one of growth, love, magic and light. Here’s to carrying the glow into every season ahead,” he wrote, with all the positivity of a yoga retreat Instagram influencer.

Now, while Duncan has remained tight-lipped about the specifics of the breakup, sources close to the pair suggest that the relationship ended a few months ago, with both parties now unfollowing each other on Instagram—a 21st-century breakup ritual if we’ve ever seen one. Of course, it’s easy to imagine that after six years together, a quiet split was inevitable, especially with Duncan being busy with Blue’s ongoing musical projects. A source told The Sun: “Duncan has been throwing himself into the band and keeping his mind occupied with music.”

For Duncan, the stage (literally) is the best therapy, and after recently performing at the Big Day Out festival in Ireland, he’s been soaking up the sun in Spain with friends—because, who doesn’t love a little recharging under the Mediterranean sun after a breakup?

Meanwhile, Rodrigo seems to be embracing the idea of healing in his own way, as he’s reportedly found solace in Mauritius. Between beachside retreats and quiet reflection, it seems both Duncan and Rodrigo are taking time to focus on their respective well-being.

The beginning of their romance may have had that classic “I saw him, and he was cute” spark, but as many relationships go, it eventually reached the end of its natural course. Despite the split, though, there’s no bad blood between them—only a celebration of the love, growth, and memories shared.

It’s clear that Duncan James is entering a new chapter of his life, full of light, music, and, perhaps, a little more introspection. We can only hope that the next phase brings even more opportunities for joy, whether it’s in the form of new love, fresh music, or simply embracing the joy of living for you.

So here’s to Duncan’s “glow”—because if we’ve learned anything from this, it’s that no breakup can dim your shine. Keep glowing, Duncan. You’ve still got it.

Source: DailyMail and The Sun