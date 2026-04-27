Duran Duran Is Back: ‘Free to Love’ Is a Disco Revolution

Duran Duran are back with a new single, Free To Love, featuring Nile Rodgers—because some musical combinations have clearly decided they’re lifelong arrangements at this point.

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The track arrives with a Jonas Åkerlund-directed video starring Clara Amfo, plus a full visual collaboration with luxury perfumer Xerjoff. In short: it’s a pop release, but it also wants you to know it has lighting, styling, and scent direction.

Duran Duran Say “Free To Love” Is Disco for Right Now

The song is upbeat, fast, and built for movement. It leans into disco and electronic funk, with a clear message about freedom, positivity, and choosing love over division.

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Simon Le Bon describes it simply:

“Free To Love is disco for the 2020’s. It’s up-beat & up-tempo; it’s about freedom; it’s about loving the modern world instead of hating it, and that is something we need right now. Be free! Be free to love!”

Nick Rhodes adds: “Every time we plug in and play with Nile, the electricity he generates could light up a whole city. We share a common belief that music is a force for good and something that brings positive energy into the world. ‘Free to Love’ is our call to all the people out there who want peace, hope and understanding to prevail. An anthem for freedom, which is the most valuable currency we have, and something that should be truly and freely available for everyone, everywhere. ‘Free to Love’ has a simple message, there is nothing more important than freedom and love. We certainly need a lot more of both in the world right now.”

Nile Rodgers Keeps It Simple Too

Nile Rodgers, longtime collaborator, keeps the focus on the music and the vibe:

“True love is free and unconditional. My love for Duran Duran, and what our music together has always been about, is the love we share for our song’s deepest meanings. Whatever chaos is going on outside, inside the studio we’re free to love our peace.”

The Video: A Stylish Throwback TV World

The music video is directed by Jonas Åkerlund, known for big visual productions. Clara Amfo introduces the band and sets up a retro-style performance that feels like a mix of classic TV and modern pop spectacle.

Åkerlund explains:

“Working with Duran Duran again, it’s clear the instinct is still there: they don’t just make music — they build a visual world around it. Always bold, always pushing for more, and with Nile Rodgers involved, that creative energy just gets even better.”

There’s Also a Perfume Collaboration

The video ties into a partnership with Xerjoff, an Italian luxury perfume brand. Their NeoRio fragrance helped inspire the visual style of the project.

Sergio Momo, founder of Xerjoff, says: “What began on the set of the ‘Black Moonlight’ music video has grown into one of the most creatively fulfilling journeys of my career. Duran Duran approach music in the same way we approach perfume: with a desire to transport people into entirely different worlds. Seeing NeoRio come to life in ‘Free To Love’ feels like the perfect next step, and exactly what this collaboration has always been about.”

Still Touring, Still Headlining

Duran Duran are also heading straight into a busy live schedule.

Their North American West Coast run begins May 1, including BeachLife Festival in California and multiple shows in Las Vegas. After that, they return to Europe and the UK, including a headline show at BST Hyde Park in London on July 5.

Free To Love doesn’t try to reinvent Duran Duran. It does something simpler: it doubles down on what they’ve always done—bright, energetic pop with a message that leans toward optimism.

It’s a reminder that, even now, they’re still in the business of making music that wants you to move and feel something better than whatever’s going on outside.