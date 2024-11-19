Dustin Milligan, One of our fav Schitt’s Creek’s alum is back on our screens as the lead actor in the Netflix holiday film Hot Frosty, starring opposite Mean Girls alum Lacey Chabert. “Will it be frosty enough?”

RELATED: Navigating Struggles the LGBTQ+ Community Faces at the Holidays

Dustin will be playing a Jack Snowman, a snowman with six-pack abs who comes to life after being adorned by Kathy’s (Chabert) magical scarf, which was given by a friend who said “Good things come to you when you’re out in the cold.” True enough when the Jack enters Kathy’s life, things start to look just a little bit merrier for the widower who lost her husband to cancer two years prior.

Advertisement

Advertisement

RELATED: The Weather? It’s Frightful. But Chad? He’s Hot & Delightful!

The film is a delightful mix of chaos, humor, and charm, largely thanks to Milligan’s exceptional talent for using his body and movements to convey the story’s essence—it’s far more than just abs and chiseled chests. But to get to this point, Milligan had to go through the motions of self-doubt and body insecurities, just like everybody else; who knew? In an exclusive interview with People magazine, Milligan candidly shared:

“The physical comedy was such a joy for me, but exposing my body on camera brings up a lot of insecurities and body-image issues I have.” He continued, “So in order to do a character like Jack justice,I had to let go in a way I’ve never done before and just be fully physically liberated in every single scene, which simultaneously challenged the discomfort that being so exposed brought and allowed the pure joy I was feeling shine through — I hope!”

Advertisement

Reasons you should watch new Christmas film Hot Frosty: 1) There is a snowman, who is hot. Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/6yD86uJqi0 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) November 13, 2024

RELATED: HO HO HO: Chad Michael Murray Dancing Shirtless in Suspenders for the Holidays

Chabert, a reigning queen of holiday cinema, had nothing but praise for her co-star, revealing that Milligan dove headfirst into his role without a hint of hesitation. Capturing true on-screen magic isn’t easy, but the undeniable chemistry between them—and Milligan spending the better part of the first half shirtless while still keeping it classy—showcases his knack for using more than just good looks to tell a heartwarming holiday tale.

Advertisement

Hot snowman turns into hot real man. Hearts MELT ⛄️ Lacey Chabert and Dustin Milligan star in Hot Frosty. Coming November 13. pic.twitter.com/EsjqIdckf6 — Netflix (@netflix) October 23, 2024

RELATED: Out Actor Luke Macfarlane Is a HOT Santa Claus in Upcoming Holiday Film

So how did Milligan prepare for his role as the wonderfully fun, romantic, hot, naive, and youthful Jack? He said he looked to films like Elf, 13 Going on 30, Big, and some Charlie Chaplin films to get to the nitty-gritty of his role.

Advertisement

Give Lauren Holly all the awards for this Hot Frosty scene. pic.twitter.com/xyzKDCU5ZN — Netflix (@netflix) November 18, 2024

RELATED: Take a Peek into Lindsay Lohan’s “Temperamental and Glamorous” Christmas

Advertisement

The movie is light-hearted and filled with fun moments, and you can tell that the enjoyment seen on screen is genuine, as they even struggled to keep the giggles at bay while filming. Chabert shared that they had a blast shooting many of the scenes, especially those involving physical comedy, as this was uncharted territory for both her and Mulligan.

“The whole thing has a really fun undertone to it. In a way, these characters are in on the joke themselves, and they’re not taking it too seriously.”

Advertisement

BONUS: If you keep your eyes peeled, there’s a little Mean Girls nod to another Netflix Christmas darling, Lindsay Lohan, who is Chabert’s co-star in the early 2000s cult classic. Check out the scene where Kathy invites Jack to her home and plays Lindsay Lohan’s 2023 Netflix holiday film Falling for Christmas and jokes:

“That’s hilarious. She looks just like a girl I went to high school with.”

If you want to see what all the fun is about, you can stream Hot Frosty on Netflix. The film also stars Brooklyn Nine-Nine alums Craig Robinson and Joe Lo Truglio and also stars Katy Mixon, Lauren Holly, and Chrishell Stause.

Sources: People