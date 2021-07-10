Dutch Realness Returns! ‘Drag Race Holland’ Arrives For Season Two

After an extremely successful first season, Drag Race Holland (one of the many countries to have spun off their own successful franchise from the RuPaul’s Drag Race mothership) is about to premiere Season Two on WOW Presents Plus. Season 2 officially kicks off on August 6th on the streaming service,day-and-date with its local airing on Videoland in the Netherlands. Holland’s own Fred van Leer is returning to host Season Two, alongside a roster of celebrity guest judges that will be announced soon (along with the eagerly anticipated list of contestants).

As it did last year. Drag Race Holland will showcase ten dynamic drag queens of the Netherlands competing in challenges & runway competitions week after week, all striving to become the Next Dutch Drag Superstar. Fred & the judges will choose a winner & bottom two week after week, with the final two lip syncing for their lives. Season One of Drag Race Holland saw the stunning Envy Peru rise to the top of the competition to snag the crown, with queens like Madame Madness & Sederginne making their own memorable marks on the Drag Race franchise.

Speaking of Season One’s winner Envy Peru, Peru broke barriers on Season One by not just winning the competition, but by never placing below safe (the fourth queen ever to do so in the Drag Race franchise) as well as being the first winner of ‘Snatch Game’ on Drag Race Holland. Recently, the inaugural season of Drag Race España hosted Envy Peru as a guest judge, When Envy Peru took her seat at the judges table, that marked her as the first past winner (and contestant) to ever appear as a guest judge on a Drag Race series.

‘Drag Race Holland’ will air in the US and select territories worldwide on WOW Presents Plus, day-and-date with its local airing on Videoland in the Netherlands, premiering on August 6th.