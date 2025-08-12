Dwerking is the 14th Most Popular Trend on TikTok

Have you heard of dwerking?

The social media trend started making its way to mainstream audiences within the last month, although its roots started years ago. As you would have guessed, dwerking is the male equivalent of twerking. However, instead of shaking your ass, you kind of… wave your dick around.

Advertisement

According to LifeHacker, the trend was invented by MojoTheWzzrd.

This fad is not meant to be confused with dick slang, which thankfully was never captured on viable sharing platforms because it happened back in 2010. Similarly, dick slang was just waving your penis side to side, where-as dwerking is an upward pelvic thrust. Are you following this?

Advertisement

While it first appeared on Urban Dictionary in 2018, it recently became popular because every good TikTok trend needs a catchy tune. The dwerking videos are set to Teedra Moses’ “Be Your Girl” from 2004, which peaked at #87 on Billboard’s R&B Chart.

Apparently, there are two other forms of dick-twerking – pwerking and bwerking, but I think the main “art form” is what’s going to interest my readers the most.

Let’s take another look at another… really big… example. Obviously, the trend is more successful if the clothes you wear are baggy and you’re bigger down there.

Advertisement

Chris Olsen’s Ex Just Dropped a Taylor-Sized Bombshell on TikTok – Instinct Magazine

Are you going to post a dwerking video?

If you do, please share it here! As long as you’re above 18-years-old. To that point, I tried to use examples of men I thought were 100% legal adults. If someone somehow squeaked by, please let me know so I can sub them out! Plus, there’s literally hundreds of other examples you can find on Instagram or TikTok by searching the hashtag.

What do you think of this new trend? Comment all your thoughts and let me know!

Advertisement