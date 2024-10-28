Dylan Efron Enjoys Soaking Naked in a Japanese Hot Spring

The Efron gene runs deep, and Zac Efron‘s gorgeous brother Dylan Efron charms us yet again while he soaks in Japanese steam while lounging naked in a Japanese Onsen!

Advertisement

RELATED: SPOTTED: Dylan Efron Wraps Up Summer Looking Super HOT in These Stunning Pics

At 32, this globe-trotting adventurer has practically checked off every corner of the map, treating his Instagram followers to jaw-dropping snapshots of the world’s most stunning spots. From mountain peaks to hidden beaches, his feed is an endless scroll of awe-inspiring landscapes and adventure goals!

Advertisement

RELATED: Zac Efron’s Hot Brother Joins ‘The Traitors’

The younger Efron was announced as a cast member of season 3 of The Traitors, hosted by Alan Cumming, where he will be joining an ensemble cast that includes Britney Spear‘s ex-husband Sam Asghari, Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Garcia, Bob the Drag Queen, Big Brother’s Britney Godwin, and Survivor’s Boston Rob.

Advertisement

RELATED: The ‘Traitors’ host thanks everyone with a 3 am shirtless selfie

Dylan isn’t a stranger to cameras; although, he has mostly worked behind the scenes. The California Polytechnic State University alum served as a producer in his brother Zac’s documentary Netflix series Down to Earth, a show that is quite similar to his Instagram feed with majestic and alluring backdrops highlighting the show’s goal–to raise eco-awareness and enthusiasm for life. Efron has also served as a producer for the movie By Hand and has also worked behind the scenes for movies like The Accountant, American Sniper, Ready Player One, and Live by Night.

Advertisement

RELATED: Moments When Zac’s Hot Brother Dylan Efron Had Us Floored & Thirsting for More

Advertisement

The frequent traveler is no stranger to the beauty of both local and tourist spots, and one thing you can’t miss out on when you visit Japan is a highly relaxing onsen–or a natural hot spring. On a trip to Tokyo, the influencer and producer looked like he had fun trying out Kenjutsu wearing a traditional kimono.

RELATED: Zac Efron’s Brother Dylan Efron Gets V CHEEKY in Recent Hot Pic

Advertisement

But…I do know why you’re here–you’re here for the onsen photos! Dylan was also seen relaxing in nothing but his birthday suit with the camera far away and capturing him looking up into the sunlight. You can still tell he’s ripped because the shadows are perfectly highlighting each of his six-pack abs.

Photo Credit: @dylanefron (Instagram)

Advertisement

Dylan knows how to make the camera work its magic! In a perfectly swoon-worthy close-up, he leans forward with legs dipped in the hot spring’s shallow water, flexing just enough for his 800K Instagram followers to get the full view of his beautifully tatted-up arms and plump tush.

Photo Credit: @dylanefron (Instagram)

Advertisement

The Traitors returns in January 2025, and until then, dive into Dylan’s scenic posts—complete with breathtaking landscapes and a few shots of his chiseled six-pack and pecs!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sources: IMDB