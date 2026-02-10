Dylan Efron Strips to Boxer Briefs—Never Put Clothes Back On!

If there’s one thing Dylan Efron knows how to do, it’s giving fans exactly what they want—and that’s without even breaking a sweat. After a standout year that saw the reality star soaring into the entertainment scene, winning The Traitors, and strutting his stuff all the way to a finalist spot on Dancing With the Stars, Dylan is back to doing what he does best: making the internet swoon.

A Steamy Post from Italy

Currently living it up in Italy for the 2026 Winter Olympics, Dylan recently shared a steamy video from his closet that’s left fans hot under the collar. In it, he plays the ultimate outfit stylist—but rather than reaching for that perfectly pressed tuxedo or Olympic Team hoodie, he opts for… boxer briefs. Yes, you read that right. Boxer briefs. But then again, with a body like his, who needs clothes anyway?

Olympics Ready—And We’re Ready Too

And let’s talk about that caption: “Olympics Ready.” Dylan, you sure are—because those abs and that smile are an event we’re more than ready to watch. But it’s not just the boxer briefs that are stealing the show. Check out this moment from his video, where Dylan’s got that effortless, off-the-cuff style down to a T. In one shot, he’s casually stepping into a pair of tight boxer briefs, giving us a perfect view of those abs we can’t stop staring at.

Then, in another, he’s slipping into some cozy sweatpants, still looking ridiculously good. We didn’t know choosing an outfit could be this much of a workout. But when Dylan Efron’s in front of the camera, it feels more like a masterclass in looking hot while doing the most casual things.

Dylan Efron’s Birthday Glow-Up

And just in case you missed it—Dylan celebrated his birthday just three days ago, adding even more reason to celebrate this year’s impressive glow-up. Between his Traitors victory, Dancing With the Stars gig, and now this birthday thirst trap from the closet, it’s clear Dylan knows exactly how to keep the buzz going. Whether he’s in the ballroom or just in a pair of tight boxer briefs, one thing’s for certain: Dylan Efron is here to steal the show—one Olympic-worthy look at a time.

Just remember, Dylan, some of us are always ready.