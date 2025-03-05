Dylan Efron Shows Off His Shower Philosophy — And It Involves a Speedo

Dylan Efron, the 33-year-old younger sibling of Zac Efron, has managed to stir up quite the buzz lately. And no, it’s not just because of his famous last name — it’s because of some rather unorthodox shower opinions. During a recent interview, Dylan made a statement that had fans raising their eyebrows faster than you can say “High School Musical.”

“I think people shower too much,” he said. “We take way too many showers… We don’t need to soap our bodies every time we’re in the shower, either. That’s way too much!”

And while many of us were left thinking, “Does this man even know what soap is?”, Dylan quickly took to Instagram to demonstrate he’s not all talk. Instead of just defending his take with words, he decided to back it up in the most Efron way possible: by stripping down to a speedo and showing the world exactly how a shower should be done. We see you, Dylan.

In an Instagram Story that quickly went viral (thankfully, some of us caught it before it disappeared into the abyss of expired Stories), Dylan shared a clip of himself in nothing but a speedo, confidently standing under the water, proving that yes, showers do happen, and they can happen in a speedo. His message was clear: showering doesn’t need to be an overcomplicated process, but it sure can be aesthetic.

While the commentary on shower habits may have seemed a bit odd at first, we can’t deny that Dylan’s dedication to proving his point (and, let’s face it, giving us some eye candy along the way) has us appreciating him more than ever. We can only hope this trend catches on — because if it means more speedo-clad moments like this, we’re all for it.

As the finale of The Traitors airs on Thursday on Peacock, we’re all wondering if Dylan can snag the win. But let’s be real: whether or not he walks away victorious, he’s already won us over with that shower video. If that doesn’t make you want to tune in to see what he does next, we don’t know what will.

So, Dylan, keep doing you — we’re all here for the speedo showers, and maybe a little less soap talk next time. Also, can we get a speedo shower tutorial? Asking for a friend.