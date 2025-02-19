Dylan Efron Marries Tom Sandoval in ‘The Traitors’ (Featuring Bugs!)

Before The Traitors, Dylan Efron was best known for his adventures in the great outdoors—sometimes with gear, sometimes with, well… a little less. Whether scaling cliffs, diving into crystal-clear waters, or just flexing his insane physique on Instagram, he made a name for himself as an influencer, producer, and, of course, Zac Efron’s little brother. But does that last title bother him? Not in the slightest. In fact, Dylan embraces it, proudly sharing that he’s honored to be associated with Zac. Honestly? Love that for him.

But let’s be real—Dylan is so much more than just a famous sibling. He actually canceled a trip to Africa just to join The Traitors, originally planning to be lowkey, you know, keep things on the DL. But once the roundtables started, everything changed. “It was like a dream,” he said, describing the experience as playing “kids’ games on the biggest level.”

Fans (and let’s be honest, the entire cast) quickly fell for his easygoing charisma, and let’s not forget—he played the game so well. Smooth, calm, and somehow keeping his integrity intact in a show that thrives on deception. His strategy? Use his acting radar, a skill inspired by brother Zac. “When I was there, I was looking for acting,” he told Cosmopolitan,

“As a Faithful, I didn’t need to act. If someone accused me of being a Traitor, I’m genuine in saying that I’m not. So I was looking for anyone that was putting on an act.”

Another sneaky tip?

“Look for the most tired people. We’re (Faithfuls) only getting five hours of sleep max a night. The Traitors are probably getting three. So I bet if you look for the most tired people, that’s a pretty good giveaway.”

And let’s just say, Dylan had quite the experience on set. “I felt like I had a good relationship with almost everyone off the bat,” he shared.

“All the off-camera talking, all of the story swapping. These 23 people have crazy lives, so we have so much to talk about and learn from. It’s really cool. It’s like a giant sleepover with really strange, cool people.”

Every other gay man watching #TheTraitorsUS clocked when Dylan Efron did this, right? pic.twitter.com/WG2IW5Kfoz — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 17, 2025

Oh, and highlights? How about that surprise wedding between Tom Sandoval and another contestant, officiated by the Alan Cumming? On the flip side, there was also the less fun experience of being doused in buckets (yes, plural) of bugs. Reality TV, folks!

But perhaps the most endearing takeaway? The drag name bestowed upon him by fellow contestant Bob the Drag Queen: Miss Guided. And because Dylan is that cool, he even added it to his Instagram bio for all his almost 1M followers to see.

What’s next for this charming adventurer? Who knows, but one thing’s for sure—he definitely won’t be misguided!

Source: Cosmopolitan