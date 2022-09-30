‘Elite’s Official Indian Remake ‘Class’ Will Soon Be in Session

Netflix recently dropped the teaser for the sixth season of the hit Spanish series ‘Elite,’ and now we’re getting an Indian remake entitled ‘Class’!

The teaser was released at the Netflix Global Fan Event, Tudum, and let’s just say that things got hot and wild in the 1-minute and 5-second video. ‘Class’ follows the same premise as its original ‘Elite,’ but the screenplay has incorporated changes with the Indian audience in mind.

The remake is starring Gurfateh Pirzada, Ayesha Kanga, Chayan Chopra, Anjali Sivaraman, Chintan Rach, Madhyama Segal, Cyaawal Singh, Naina Bhan, Moses Koul, Piyush Khati, and Zeyn Shaw, and the cast has already began filming for the upcoming series, as per Free Press Journal.

Director and showrunner Ashim Ahluwalia shared more about ‘Class’ stating,

“As a filmmaker and storyteller, Class is a universe I always envisioned designing for India. Each character’s journey is unpredictable and fascinating. Young people can be highly emotional and impulsive, which makes for great dramatic conflict. Nobody remains unchanged and these layers in the narrative make it a wild, addictive watch. The entire team of Class – especially the young cast – has been great to work with and we are excited for the audience to get a glimpse of this unique world with this teaser!”

Moreover, the Indian remake’s official synopsis read:

“Sparks fly at New Delhi’s upscale Hampton International, when three new students from a starkly different background challenge the existing dynamics at this elite enclave.”

The official release date of ‘Class’ has yet to be announced, but in the meantime, here’s the official teaser video to keep you anticipating for the “wild, addictive watch.”

Sources: lifestyleasia.com, theenvoyweb.com