Emerging Talent Has a Voice AND a Body, Leaving American Idol in Past

Before Kenedi Anderson quit American Idol this year, last year the almost 20-year-old Benson Boone famously quit the singing competition during season 19 citing artistic development and not liking the constraints the show put on showcasing his talent. In hindsight, the constraints may not have been the reason, but instead the recording deal he struck with Warner and Dan Reynolds’ Night Street.

Boone, who already has a sizeable TikTok following, quickly got to work on new music as soon as his contract with Idol was over. In the last nine months, he’s released three singles – ‘Ghost Town,’ ‘Room for 2’ and ‘In the Stars.’ Two of his singles have charted on the Billboard Hot 100 and seen top 10 placement in countries outside of America.

After appearing on numerous talk shows and late shows, Benson announced his first 3-city tour which reportedly sold out in under 10 minutes. It’s obvious that there’s a strong demand for this emerging talent, so it’s only a matter of time before another single serves as a precursor to a full album or EP. Although, I would like to hear something a little more up-tempo from him.

Benson Boone has an amazing voice that honestly puts a lot of singers in his age group and category to shame. I’m hoping that his deal with Warner and Night Street is the right vehicle to propel him to bigger peaks in his career. He definitely possesses a voice that deserves to be heard.

Do you listen to Benson Boone? What are your thoughts?