Erik Bottcher Just Made NY’s State Senate “Twice as Gay” with Brisport

In a monumental moment for both New York and LGBTQ+ representation, Erik Bottcher has officially taken his seat in the New York State Senate, and the future looks brighter (and, let’s face it, a lot gayer) than ever. His triumph in the special election on February 3rd wasn’t a nail-biter—he won with a staggering 92% of the vote. Yep, you read that correctly. Ninety-two percent. We couldn’t be more proud.

From City Council to the State Senate

Bottcher’s new role sees him representing District 47, which spans the Upper West Side, Hell’s Kitchen, Chelsea, and parts of the West Village—arguably some of the most vibrant and diverse neighborhoods in the city. But Bottcher isn’t just stepping into any role—he’s replacing Brad Hoylman-Sigal, who left the Senate to become Manhattan’s borough president.

Before this win, Bottcher was already a familiar face in New York politics, serving as a City Council Member for District 3. During his time there, he made his mark as an advocate for affordable housing, mental health reform, LGBTQ+ rights, and better public services. So, it’s no surprise that he jumped at the chance to take his fight to Albany.

“I’m deeply grateful for the trust the voters have placed in me,” he said in his victory speech. “I’m ready to get to work for our shared community.”

And with his track record of standing up for the marginalized—especially LGBTQ+ people—he’s got plenty of work to do.

LGBTQ+ Advocacy and Political Brilliance

This isn’t Bottcher’s first rodeo in public service. He’s been fighting for the LGBTQ+ community since 2009, serving as an LGBTQ & HIV/AIDS liaison with the New York City Council, long before taking office. Bottcher has also been a fierce advocate for marriage equality in New York and a key player in the fight against anti-LGBTQ+ hate. He’s not just about making laws; he’s about making laws that matter to people.

But his commitment to public service runs deeper than politics. He’s personally lived through struggles that many LGBTQ+ teens face—mental health challenges, isolation, and discrimination. This is why, in his first year in the City Council, he passed legislation requiring New York City’s Department of Education to provide suicide-prevention resources for students—a powerful way of giving back and saving lives.

Celebrating Bottcher’s Win: Twice the Gay, Twice the Power

Bottcher’s win is a landmark moment for LGBTQ+ representation in state politics. Senator Jabari Brisport, another openly gay New York State Senator, couldn’t contain his excitement after Bottcher was sworn in.

“The NY State Senate is now twice as gay. Welcome to Albany, Senator Erik Bottcher.”

And honestly? We love that energy. With Bottcher in Albany, New York’s State Senate is poised to be not just more progressive, but more reflective of the diverse people who call the state home.

A Champion for Housing, Immigrants, and Mental Health

During his time in City Council, Bottcher worked tirelessly for affordable housing, pushing forward the creation of 15,000 new homes, planting 1,000 trees (go green!), and making composting programs more accessible to New Yorkers. He also fought back against ICE and stood firmly against anti-LGBTQ+ extremists who threaten the safety of marginalized communities.

In short? He is a champion for New York’s most vulnerable—and that’s exactly the kind of politician we need more of. It’s no wonder the city’s LGBTQ+ community feels so represented.

Bottcher’s First Vote: A Bold Statement

Bottcher wasted no time in flexing his political muscle. On February 4th, just one day after taking office, he cast his first vote in support of the Medical Aid in Dying Act, which would allow terminally ill adults to seek life-ending medication. It’s clear from this early action that he is here to make a meaningful impact, tackling some of the toughest—and most compassionate—issues head-on.

Looking Ahead: A Brighter, Gayer Future

With Bottcher now in the State Senate, the future of New York politics is looking not just brighter, but bolder—and yes, gayer. His win is more than just a political victory; it’s a beacon for LGBTQ+ people everywhere, proving that representation matters.

So here’s to Erik Bottcher: a man who’s not just making a name for himself, but making a difference. New York, get ready—your State Senate just became twice as fabulous.

Source: Advocate

