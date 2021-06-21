Erika Jayne Talks-“The LGBT Community Has Always Been There For Me”

To say that this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will be “challenging” for Erika Jayne is putting it mildly. While change abounds at every turn for the “Pretty Mess” performer, one thing that has not changed is her unyielding dedication and devotion to the LGBT community. I sat down to talk to Erika for a rare conversation, where we chatted about her history with the LGBT community, her Broadway experience, and why in trying times, girlfriends help get you through.

Michael Cook: When did you know that you and the LGBT community had such a powerful connection?

Erika Jayne: The LGBTQ+ community has always been a part of my life. I grew up performing, so most of my teachers and mentors were of the community and they nurtured me, supported me and helped me to grow. As my path as an entertainer evolved over the years, the LGBTQ+ community has always been there to cheer me on and support me.

MC: Looking back on your Pride performances, what is one of your best memories of a Pride that was truly remarkable?

EJ: Oh my goodness, that’s a hard one! I have performed at Pride events all over the U.S. and abroad, and there is nothing like the adrenaline rush that comes from a loud, proud pumped up crowd. Some of my best memories took place performing and celebrating with my Pretty Mess Krewe in New Orleans, NYC, Miami, Atlanta, Toronto, Mykonos, and one of the biggest Pride shows we put on was headlining main stage at LA Pride in 2017!

MC: What has it been like seeing boys hitting the floor to songs like ‘XXPEN$IVE’ and ‘How Many’?

EJ: It is always an honor to see people enjoy your music. And that has always been my intention: To create music for people to have a good time, express themselves and live out loud.

MC: Your Broadway run was cut short due to the pandemic, but what was the best part of the Chicago experience? Any shows that you would love to be a part of that you want to put out there in the atmosphere?

EJ: I was able to fulfill a life long dream. Being asked to play Roxie Hart in an iconic show like Chicago (the longest running show in Broadway history) was a dream come true. I enjoyed being back in New York City; the rehearsal process, the cast, It was a wonderful experience. There was also a massive Times Square billboard of myself as Roxie on it, along with posters of my face plastered all over the city; talk about surreal. (I think the trash can promo banners are still up right now… Thanks, COVID. lol). I’m truly grateful for that experience and for everyone who came to see us on stage.

MC: The new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is upon us and you are a major focus. What can you share about the new season?

EJ: Like any other season, it will have its highs and lows, its laughs and its tears. And two new ladies join us! You’ll have to stay tuned for the rest…

MC: The Fox Force Five” sisterhood that you share with core cast members like Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, and former cast member Teddi Mellencamp truly is the nucleus of the show right now and must offer you a great deal of support. During challenging times, have those friendships been a lifeline of sorts?

EJ: I love these women and I am grateful for all that we have been through together. Any true friendship sticks with you beyond the easy moments of life, and these women have been there for me. We’ve formed a special bond, thanks to Bravo for bringing us together.

MC: The fans are absolutely itching for new music. When do you think a return to the studio is in order?

EJ: That makes me happy to hear. To be completely honest, though, I have not felt inspired since the pandemic first shook up the world. But, I am working on some new concepts and visions right now for my next chapter…

