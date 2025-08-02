Ethan Mundt/Utica Queen Steps Into the Spotlight on ‘Project Runway’

Ethan Mundt, best known to the world as RuPaul’s Drag Race favorite Utica Queen, is trading the Werk Room for the workroom as he joins the cast of Project Runway Season 21. With his signature blend of high fashion, avant-garde flair, and theatrical storytelling, Mundt is ready to serve looks and push boundaries on one of TV’s most iconic fashion competitions.

The new season debuted July 31 with a special two-episode premiere on Freeform, which is now available to stream on Hulu and Disney+. Heidi Klum is back as host, joined by fashion icons Nina Garcia, Law Roach, and mentor Christian Siriano, as 12 fierce designers compete for fashion’s top honors.

Advertisement

However, for fans of queer creativity and bold self-expression, all eyes are on Mundt, who is making herstory as the first Drag Race alum to compete on the show.

A small-town Minnesotan with a background in theater production and visual art, Mundt brings a fresh and fearless perspective to the runway. If his track record is any indication, expect drama, whimsy, and jaw-dropping design at every turn.

Advertisement

Instinct recently caught up with the queer icon to talk more about this latest endeavor, the moment he learned he was cast on Project Runway, and what motivated him to dive headfirst into the high-stake world of fashion design. Mundt also discusses the unique perspective he offers as both a drag artist and designer and how fashion and drag can continue to intersect, evolve, and inspire one another on and off the runway.

Check out the full video interview below.

Ethan Mundt/Utica Queen…

Advertisement

Follow Mundt: Facebook | Instagram | TikTok