Europe’s Queer Political Powerhouses Are Here

Europe has seen openly LGBTQ+ politicians reach some of the highest offices in government, from prime ministers and presidents to national leaders. Their stories are a reminder that being openly queer and holding public office do not have to exist in separate worlds. You can be who you are and still be able to lead the country.

Here are six queer European leaders who have made their mark in politics while being open about who they are.

Rob Jetten — Netherlands, Prime Minister

The openly gay politician came into office in February 2026, making him the youngest to ever hold that position. He previously served as Minister for Climate and Energy and as leader of the D66 parliamentary group. Currently, Jetten is leading the Dutch government while also representing the Netherlands at the European Council.

READ: Netherlands’ First Openly Gay PM Had One Very Fitting Stop in Greenwich Village

Edgars Rinkēvičs — Latvia, President

Rinkēvičs became President of Latvia in July 2023, making him the first openly gay head of state of a European Union member country. Before becoming president, he served as Latvia’s foreign minister for more than a decade.

Rinkēvičs publicly came out in 2014 and has spoken about inclusion and equality during his presidency.

Xavier Espot Zamora — Andorra, Prime Minister

Since 2019, Andorra has been led by Prime Minister Xavier Espot Zamora. He publicly confirmed that he is gay in 2023 during an interview with the country’s public broadcaster.

“I’m gay. I’ve never hid it.”

While Espot has said his sexual orientation does not define his entire identity or political work, he also believes there is value in being open about it. He explained that seeing someone openly gay reach one of the country’s highest offices could help young people realize that their sexuality should never stop them from pursuing their goals.

And honestly, that is a pretty lovely message to send to the next generation.

READ: Andorra’s Prime Minister Comes Out and Encourages LGBTQ+ Individuals

Ana Brnabić — Serbia, Acting President

Serbia’s presidency entered a historic chapter in September 2026 when Ana Brnabić became the country’s acting president following Aleksandar Vučić’s resignation. She is the first openly lesbian woman to hold the role.

Before stepping into the presidency, Brnabić served as Serbia’s prime minister from 2017 to 2024 and later became speaker of the National Assembly.

Her time as acting president is temporary, with Serbia expected to hold a presidential election within 90 days.

Leo Varadkar — Ireland, Former Taoiseach (Meaning “Chief” or “Leader”)

European nation Ireland made history in 2017 when Leo Varadkar became the country’s first openly gay Taoiseach. He had publicly come out as gay two years earlier while serving as Minister for Health.

Varadkar went on to serve two terms as Taoiseach before stepping down from the role in 2024.

Xavier Bettel — Luxembourg, Former Prime Minister

Xavier Bettel became Luxembourg’s first openly gay Prime Minister when he took office in 2013. He later married Gauthier Destenay in 2015, the same year Luxembourg introduced marriage equality.

Bettel has also spoken about the importance of simply being able to live openly, authentically, rather than having his sexuality treated as the defining feature of his political identity.

And perhaps that is the most interesting part of all. These European leaders have held some seriously major jobs while being exactly who they are — no closet required.