Heated Rivalry’s Fictional Foundation Is Now Helping Real People

Sometimes, the best things to come out of a beloved queer story are the ones that refuse to stay fictional. And this time, Heated Rivalry is taking something very special from the books and bringing it into the real world.

Through Accent Aigu Entertainment, the production company behind the series, along with Jacob Tierney and Brendan Brady, the Irina Foundation has officially been brought to life. Yes, that Irina Foundation. The one inspired by the foundation created by Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov in Rachel Reid’s Game Changer series.

Except now, it is more than something we read about or see on screen. It is becoming an actual initiative designed to help people find connection, community, and support through sports and the arts.

And honestly? We love to see it.

From fictional romance to real-world impact

According to the foundation, its mission is to champion “inclusivity and mental well-being through participation in sports and the arts,” with a particular focus on LGBTQIA2S+ and underserved communities.

The timing feels especially meaningful, too. As funding and institutional support for DEI initiatives and minority communities face increasing challenges, creating spaces where people can feel represented, included, and connected matters more than ever.

The foundation’s launch announcement puts that idea beautifully, explaining that its name comes from the foundation created by Shane and Ilya, while also describing the goal of turning “the sense of belonging we’ve found in this community” into meaningful change in the real world.

Basically, Shane and Ilya said, “What if we made this canon?”

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And Rachel Reid is very much on board

Accent Aigu Entertainment and the Irina Foundation also thanked Kate Spade New York for becoming the foundation’s inaugural donor, while Harry’s has joined as an early supporter.

And, naturally, we had to know what Rachel Reid thought about all of this.

The author behind the Game Changer books shared her excitement in the comments, writing, “I’m so excited about this. It means so much [heart emoji].”

Considering how deeply Shane and Ilya’s story has resonated with queer readers, seeing an element of their fictional lives become a vehicle for real-world community support feels particularly sweet.

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The Heated Rivalry effect continues

Heated Rivalry may have started with two hockey players navigating romance, secrecy, ambition, and a whole lot of tension, but its impact is clearly stretching beyond the rink.

The Irina Foundation takes an idea born in fiction and gives it a purpose in real life: helping people connect, participate, and feel like they belong.

And if there is one thing Shane and Ilya’s story has taught us, it is that sometimes finding your people can change everything.