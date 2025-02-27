Eurovision 2025: Go-Jo’s ‘Milkshake Man,’ the Gay Anthem of the Year?

Buckle up, Eurovision fans, because Go-Jo is about to milk the competition for all it’s worth. Australia’s entry for Eurovision 2025 is a song so deliciously camp and shamelessly flirtatious that it’s practically begging for a top-tier score and maybe even a few “yass queens” along the way. Enter “Milkshake Man,” the latest offering from viral TikTok sensation Go-Jo (real name Marty Zambotto), and we’ve got a track that’s bound to be the queer anthem of the year.

If you’ve ever wondered what it would sound like if “Milkshake” by Kelis and a bottomless pop banger had a love child, “Milkshake Man” is the answer. With its irresistible beat and double entendre so obvious it practically slaps you across the face, Go-Jo’s latest track serves up a milkshake that’s as sweet and satisfying as it is naughty.

The Milkshake Man is Here to Shake Things Up

The song’s premise is as subtle as a glitter bomb at a drag show. “I can tell you want a taste of the milkshake man,” Go-Jo sings, and let’s be real, who wouldn’t? Whether you’re here for the catchy hooks or the lyrics dripping in innuendo, this track has one clear message: Embrace your loud, proud, and (let’s be honest) sometimes slutty self. If that’s not the Eurovision energy we’ve been craving, I don’t know what is.

With lines like, “Come and take a sip from my special cup,” and “You can call me the milkshake man, I wanna shake and make the whole world dance,” it’s a near guarantee that every queer person at Eurovision will be waving their rainbow flags and shouting—’Yes, mama, I want a taste!’

Go-Jo himself has said that the song is a call to “embrace the loudest and proudest version of yourself.” He couldn’t have picked a better stage to share that message than Eurovision, where every performer is essentially asked, “How extra can you be?” And honey, Go-Jo is here to serve it—extra, extra, with a side of whipped cream and sprinkles.

The Music Video: A Must-See for Milkshake Enthusiasts and Queer Icons Alike

The accompanying music video is as bold as the song itself. Picture this: Go-Jo in a blue lycra jumpsuit, working in an ice cream truck-turned-club, throwing milkshakes around like it’s 3 a.m. at a Pride afterparty. Oh, and did we mention the milkshake assistants? There are milkshake assistants. If that’s not the kind of chaotic, gay joy we’re all here for, then you must have been living under a rock made of “boring” for the past 20 years.

Between licking the van window, smashing a milk bottle over his head, and stirring up all kinds of trouble in his ice-cream truck, Go-Jo looks set to bring the campiest, most fabulous performance of the year. If he doesn’t pull off the unicycle-guitar trick he’s apparently perfected, then we’ll be disappointed, honestly.

Who Will Be the “Milkshake Man” at Eurovision?

But beyond the quirky lyrics and the infectious pop tune, Go-Jo’s message is about embracing yourself. For anyone who’s ever struggled to fit into a box, let this be your permission slip to explode out of it like a milkshake explosion in a club. Go-Jo is giving us the energy we need to feel proud, loud, and unapologetically ourselves, and that’s exactly what Eurovision is all about.

Plus, can we talk about the visual potential here? A moustachioed Go-Jo in a blue bodysuit surrounded by rainbow-tinted milkshakes? It’s the kind of performance that could break the internet—and possibly a few hearts along the way.

So, what can we expect when Go-Jo takes the Eurovision stage in May 2025? Well, something tells me “Milkshake Man” will be both the talk of the town and the highlight of the night. After all, who could resist a milkshake that promises not only a taste but a full-on queer experience?

As for the rest of the world? Consider yourselves warned: the milkshake man has arrived, and he’s here to shake it all the way to the top.

Eurovision 2025 — May the Best Milkshake Win.

