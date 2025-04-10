Every Little Town Needs an Institution like the Hood River Hotel

Every queer community deserves a home base—a place that’s more than just welcoming, but proudly ours. Whether it’s a bookstore, a café, or a historic hotel, these spaces are where chosen families gather, where creativity thrives, and where our joy is visible. In Hood River, Oregon, there’s a place that is a full-on queer beacon. It got us thinking: do you have a place like this in your own town?

An Unexpected Happy Place

Nestled in the heart of downtown Hood River, Oregon, the Hood River Hotel stands as a beacon of inclusivity and community for the LGBTQIA+ population in the Columbia River Gorge. As an LGBTQIA+ owned and operated establishment, the hotel has transformed from a historic landmark into a vibrant hub for queer culture and celebration.

Advertisement

A Rich History Meets Modern Inclusivity

Established in 1888, the Hood River Hotel has long been a cornerstone of the town’s social scene. Its historic charm, combined with modern amenities, offers guests a unique blend of past and present. The hotel’s commitment to inclusivity is evident in its operations and the warm welcome extended to all guests, regardless of their identity.

A Hub for LGBTQIA+ Events and Celebrations

The Hood River Hotel is more than just a place to stay; it’s a gathering spot for the LGBTQIA+ community. The hotel hosts a variety of events that celebrate queer culture, including the popular Diva Drag Brunch, which features performances from renowned drag artists across the Pacific Northwest.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Dupuis (@awd_man_out)

In collaboration with local organizations like the Columbia Gorge Pride Alliance, the hotel plays a pivotal role in organizing annual Pride celebrations. These events, such as the Hood River Pride Parade and the DIVA Drag Bingo, foster a sense of community and belonging for LGBTQIA+ individuals and allies alike.

Recognized for Commitment to Inclusivity

The hotel’s dedication to creating a safe and welcoming environment has earned it the ‘Proud Certified’ designation from a major booking/travel website. This certification acknowledges the hotel’s efforts in providing inclusive hospitality experiences for LGBTQIA+ travelers.

Advertisement

A Message from the Heart

James Pearrow, the general manager of the Hood River Hotel, encapsulates the establishment’s ethos:

“We at the Hood River Hotel celebrate inclusivity and want all to feel welcome under our roof for exactly who you are.” – ColumbiaCommunityConnection.com

Advertisement

For those seeking a destination that combines historical charm with a vibrant, inclusive atmosphere, the Hood River Hotel offers an unparalleled experience. It’s not just a place to rest—it’s a place to belong.

Do You Have One?

The Hood River Hotel isn’t just a business—it’s a love letter to queer visibility, hospitality, and joy. If you find yourself in the Pacific Northwest, it’s worth the trip for more than just the views.

But closer to home, what’s your LGBTQ+ cornerstone? Is there a spot in your community that holds people together the way this hotel does for Hood River? If so, we’d love to hear about it—and if not, maybe it’s time to help build one. We’ll give you James’ number, we’re sure he would help.

For more information or to book your stay, visit hoodriverhotel.com.